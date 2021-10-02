OSWEGO — Registration for the boys Leprechaun Basketball League is set for Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Trinity Catholic School.
The league is for boys in third grade through sixth grade, and there are just 60 spots in the league. Practices will begin on Saturday, Oct. 16, while games start the following week on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
There will also be an informational meeting with players and coaches at the school’s gym on Friday, Oct. 15, to get team assignments and meet coaches.
The open spots in the league are filled with the criteria of: having played in the previous season, currently attending Trinity Catholic School, and then new signups from sixth grade to third grade in order.
League officials said those who played last year and intend to play this year must register to “hold their spots.”
This year, all players are required to wear masks at all times in the school, and each player will be allowed one spectator per game, who must also wear a mask.
For any more information, contact Bob Sugar at 315-343-6717, or Mike Pisa at 315-342-3291.
