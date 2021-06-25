OSWEGO — As things continue to open up in New York and fewer restrictions are in place, the Legends Softball Complex, which is run and maintained by Champions Events and the city of Oswego, is hosting numerous youth baseball and softball tournaments.
However, Jerry Arsenault, who is with Champions Events, said there will be no adult softball leagues for the second consecutive year. He said the pandemic has played a big part in the lack of a league — only half a dozen teams signed up for this year.
Arsenault added that he needs around 12 teams to effectively form a league.
“Unfortunately, the adult softball program, because of the pandemic, has seen participation dwindle to the point where there were not enough teams,” said Rob Corradino, Oswego Common Council president.
Corradino did acknowledge that Arsenault, and his son Arsenault’s son, Justin, have done a lot to improve the complex that is located on Churchill Road in Oswego.
This season, with the Oswego City School District baseball and softball fields under renovation, the varsity and modified softball teams played home games at the Legends Complex.
“(The Arsenaults) have done a great job, in partnership with the city, to spruce up the facility for many visitors and players who come (to play),” Corradino said.
While there was a softball tournament on Memorial Day weekend, there will be baseball and softball tournaments every weekend through Aug. 15.
After a two-week break, there will be a restart for the fall season on Labor Day weekend that goes through Oct. 10.
Some tournaments have teams from over 11 states, Arsenault mentioned. Overall, youth travel league player numbers have jumped a lot in the past few years.
This weekend, there will be 43 baseball teams and 12 softball teams competing in the Legends Summer Classic, according to the Champions Events website. There are also fireworks on Saturday during the tournament.
Fireworks will also be part of the Champions Nationals softball tournament on July 8-11, and again on Aug. 4 during the Road 2 Cooperstown Week 1 baseball tournament on Aug. 1-5.
“I truly believe there are local people and players who would be interested in knowing about these tournaments and would like to attend,” Corradino said. “As we progress and return to normalcy after the pandemic, sports like this will be of great interest to people in our community.”
