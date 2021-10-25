OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team bounced back in dominating fashion with a 9-1 victory over SUNY Canton in the Lakers’ last exhibition game of the season.
After the loss to Utica College last weekend, head coach Ed Gosek said both ends of the ice, offense and defense, showed some improvements. He added that Canton provided a “good test” for the team, after facing the more polished Pioneers.
“As we said earlier in the week, we wanted to improve on the areas that we thought we struggled in against Utica,” Gosek said. “We were better in our own end. We had less turnovers in our own end. Offensively, we started to show some cohesiveness being on the same page.”
Of the team’s nine goals, several of them came off of immediate forced turnovers or while quickly transitioning from defense to offense. To open the scoring, Trent Grimshaw forced a turnover near the goal line in the offensive zone, before finding Josh LeBlanc in the slot with 12:58 left in the first period.
LeBlanc added another with 8:45 left in the first to give Oswego State a 2-0 lead. This one was assisted by Mac Lewis.
Another transition goal at 13:57 featured Grimshaw finding Jared Nash at the blue line, who passed the puck off to a streaking Travis Broughman. Broughman snuck the goal in, putting the Lakers up 3-0.
Tyler Flack created a turnover at the offensive blue line, and a couple cross-ice passes from him and LeBlanc propelled Oswego State to a 4-0 lead off the stick of Flack.
“We weren’t as slow. We weren’t as methodical,” Gosek said. “But we have many more guys on the same page playing the way that we want to play, moving the puck quickly.”
The Lakers’ power play also converted a couple times. The first man-advantage goal came from Jackson Arcan with 15:51 left in the second period while on a five-on-three power play. Arcan took a shot in the slot that trickled through the pads of goaltender Pierce Diamond.
Broughman and Grimshaw connected again a couple minutes later after Broughman forced a turnover in the offensive zone, finding Grimshaw who was trailing behind the play, putting Oswego State up 6-0.
While Canton got one back at 13:38 of the second, Broughman added another goal in the beginning of the third period on the power play. Quinn Warmuth took the original shot from the point before Broughman tipped the puck right in front of Canton’s goalie.
“The power play got a little confidence going,” Gosek said. “It’s good for them, especially to start the third (period). Just to get some momentum and get them feeling good about what they’re doing.”
Alex DiCarlo got his name on the goal scorer list after a play right off the faceoff with 13:11 left in the game. He skated on the inside of the faceoff dot, getting a nice snap shot past the glove of Canton’s goalie.
LeBlanc recorded the hat-trick goal after Grimshaw found him with 11:47 left in the game, sealing the 9-1 victory. Gosek added that the line of LeBlanc, Grimshaw and Lewis continued to build chemistry in the win.
“(LeBlanc and Grimshaw), they’ve got good speed. As long as they keep it simple like they did tonight, it’d be foolish to separate them at this point with Lewis on that line,” Gosek said. “I’m very pleased with all the forwards tonight. We took three guys out and rotated three in, but, in general, they all played well and did little things much better than last weekend.”
All three goalies played again, with Gosek switching the rotation. Against Canton, Eric Green got the starting nod, while Richie Parent came in the second period. Steven Kozikoski played the third period.
Green had to make just three saves, while Kozikoski made two. Parent stopped five shots on six attempts, allowing one goal.
“I thought all three goalies seemed liked they tracked the puck better. They all seemed comfortable handling it. With that said, they certainly didn’t face the quality of shots that they faced last weekend,” Gosek said. “I can’t fault Richie on the one goal. It was a snipe. He was out challenging at the end of the crease. That was a turnover with a quick shot. I’m not sure if he was ready or not.”
Oswego State’s regular season kicks off this weekend with a home-and-home series. Hobart College travels to town on Friday, before the Lakers travel to Elmira Saturday.
The Statesmen, who were ranked No. 6 in the USCHO Division III men’s hockey poll in the 2019-20 season, played three games last year. The Soaring Eagles had a 15-game season in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference, going 10-4-1. They also won the UCHC championship over Stevenson College last year.
“We’ll continue to address our shortcomings. We know (Hobart’s) a top-five team in the country. They’ll play hard. They’re well coached,” Gosek said. “For us, we just need to improve on the areas that we worked on this week and get ourselves prepared for the regular season to start.”
