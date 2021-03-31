FULTON — Fulton’s outstanding varsity boys basketball season was reflected in postseason honors awarded by the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Head Coach Sean Broderick guided the Raiders to a 9-1 record, and was named the Coach of the Year.
Three Raiders earned all-league recognition. Jack Broderick was a first-team selection, while Marcus Shepard and Dom Abbott were named to the second team.
Averaging 22.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, Jack Broderick was the league’s Co-Player of the Year. He also led the team with eight charges taken. His selection to the all-league first team marks the first time in Raider history that a Fulton player has been named to the first team in three consecutive seasons (Jake Gugula, Seth Grimshaw, Jack Broderick).
Fulton is also the only team other than Jamesville-DeWitt to have a player on first-team all-league in three consecutive years.
Shepard averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on his way to second-team all-league recognition. Abbott led the league in assists (8.2 per game) and contributed 9.8 points per game to make the all-league second team.
It’s the first time for the Raiders having three players make either first-team or second-team all-league in a season.
Also receiving all-league honors were Oswego players Keyon Johnston (1st team) and Mike Douglas (2nd team).
Coach Broderick noted that the Raiders went undefeated (8-0) in league play for the first time in program history. The season included a nine-game winning streak, Fulton’s longest such streak in more than 20 years.
Fulton was ranked No. 1 in Section III Class A for three consecutive weeks, which has never happened before, Coach Broderick said. The Raiders finished the season ranked second in Class A, their highest end-of-season ranking ever.
Getting it done in the classroom as well, Fulton won the Team Scholar-Athlete Award with a team academic average of 95.2.
Coach Broderick said the Raiders accomplished their primary goal of finishing the season healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic with no illness or quarantine.
It truly was a special season.
“We knew this team was special early on, just the way they prepared and cared about each other as teammates,” the coach said. “That was so noticeable daily, that and the fact that you could see how grateful they were to be playing. Jack, Dom, and Marc just provided leadership every day in everything we did and that was so instrumental to our success.”
The Raiders got off to a great start and the success just continued from there.
“Starting off the season with a tough game at Auburn that was delayed and then a quick turnaround to play and beat Oswego and ESM in a 24-hour window was an amazing way to start our season,” Coach Broderick said, “and it just turned into a team that did everything in a confident fashion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.