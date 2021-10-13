Pictured are the six new players that are joining the Oswego State men’s hockey team for the 2021-22 season. From left to right are Jared Nash, Quinn Warmuth, Garrett Clegg, Ben Addison, Ryan Dickinson and Troy Robillard. Nash, Warmuth, Clegg, Dickinson and Robillard are all transfers from Division I programs, while Addison is the lone true freshman of the class.