OSWEGO — It was almost like the Oswego State women’s hockey team was making up for lost time.
After 594 days since the Lakers’ last game, they put their foot on the gas and didn’t stop with an 18-0 shutout over King’s College Friday during their first exhibition game of the season.
Eighteen different players recorded at least one point in the contest. Whether it was a rebound goal or a goal after driving hard to the net, Oswego State head coach Mark Digby said it was a positive to see all the “different ways” the team scored.
“Not just the goals but the way we generated opportunities and the fact that they came from a lot of areas,” Digby said. “Early in the game, once everybody got that first shift under their belt, I thought they did a good job of holding onto pucks and trying to make some plays.”
Right from the get-go, the Lakers’ offense was firing on all cylinders and didn’t look back. Mia Conboy scored the team’s first goal only 1:17 into the opening period, with assists from Kyleigh Grugin and Mack Hull.
Throughout the game, 13 of the players that are new to the program — either sophomores that would’ve had their first season last year, true freshmen, or transfers into the program — recorded at least one point.
Amanda Zenstein, a junior transfer from Elmira College, recorded two goals and three assists.
Digby added that “there were signs” of what the team can expect out of them as the season progresses. He also mentioned that the team should be able to play at a higher tempo than in the past.
“They all showed really what it is that they’re going to be capable of. I think it was a really good start from that standpoint, to be able to get them comfortable on the ice,” Digby said. “For what we expected and what we need to get out of that group, they showed that there’s a lot of balance. It’s not like this player is only going to be able to play this way. I like the fact that there wasn’t a whole lot of tic-tack-toe type plays. It was more aggressive and driving the net.”
All three goaltenders — Bryn White, Joanna Hiebert and Rachel Brase — got one period of play in the game for Oswego State. White faced no shots against the Monarchs, while Hiebert stopped both shots she faced and Brase only had to record one save.
Digby said he expects the goaltenders to get more action against Neumann University Saturday.
“I think you can learn a lot about your goalies even when they’re not seeing a ton of action as long as they’re getting zone time,” he said. “Bryn, in the first period, I don’t think she touched a puck. But, she tracked it extremely well. Every time the puck came into our zone, I thought her movements looked crisp. She did a really good job. You’re a first-year goalie, you’ve never played a minute of college hockey. Then you don’t even get a puck. That’s hard.”
While the Lakers scored two power play goals, one from Philomena Teggart and another from Grugin, Digby said he was pleased with the team’s penalty kill, as well — especially after having to kill a two-minute five-on-three situation.
“Quite honestly, we walked through it for about two minutes yesterday after practice, and that’s the only thing we’ve done 5-on-3. We got a full two minutes. On the bench, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, come on,’ you know? But we deserved both penalties. It’s hard to argue the calls,” Digby said. “Given the time that we spent, they performed the way that you would expect. We’ve got a lot that we’ve got to clean up on that. More than anything, they worked and they competed. … We can teach the other parts, right? But the commitment to getting pucks out of the zone and blocking shots, you just hope they have that in them.”
After the win, Oswego State has a quick turnaround with its second exhibition against Neumann University Saturday. The contest is the Knights’ first action of the season. Their regular season kicks off next week, as well.
Digby mentioned that the Lakers will have to “use (their) speed to (their) advantage” instead of trying to play as “a skill team.” Plus, some work has to be done on the transition game.
“Certainly, moving forward, we’ve got to do a better job connecting our forwards and our defense so that we can play faster through the neutral zone. For our team’s speed, I thought we slowed the game down way too much,” Digby said. “Some of it is just situational. You expect that. But at the same time, we’re going to have to push it tomorrow.”
BOX SCORE
Skaters
#2 Mack Hull: 2G, 2A | #3 Chyne Kennedy: 1A | #4 Kamryn Barnes: 1G | #5 Lauren Jones: 1A | #7 Kyleigh Grugin: 2G, 3A | #8 Taylor Hudon: 1G, 1A | #9 Rylee Preston: 1A | #10 Ariella Haas: 1G, 3A | #13 Ashlyn McGrath: 2G | #14 Mia Conboy: 2G, 2A | #15 Lizzie Burke: 1A | #17 Amanda Zenstein: 2G, 3A | #18 Rachel Corbett: 1G, 1A | #19 Philomena Teggart: 1G, 1A | #20 Aislinn McAleer: 1G | #21 Sophia Kyrkostas: 1G | #25 Lauren Schell: 1G, 2A | #28 Emily Gustafson: 2A
Goalies
#32 Bryn White: 0 saves, 0 goals allowed | #33 Joanna Hibert: 2 saves, 0 goals allowed | #50 Rachel Brase: 1 save, 0 goals allowed
