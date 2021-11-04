OSWEGO — Two Oswego State women’s hockey players earned weekly honors from the Northeast Women’s Hockey League.
Sophomore Megan Teachout was named the NEWHL Player of the Week, while sophomore Joanna Hiebert took home NEWHL Goalie of the Week honors.
Teachout, an Auburn native, recorded three goals in two games over the past weekend when Oswego State took on Adrian College and Trine University, winning both games. Teachout scored both goals in the win over Adrian and recorded the game-winning goal against Trine.
The sophomore was 2019-20’s NEWHL Rookie of the Year, and was second-team all-league. Teachout was also named to the all-tournament team.
Hiebert was the winning goaltender for the Lakers against Adrian on Friday. In her first official collegiate start, Hiebert made 31 saves to post a .969 save percentage for the Lakers.
This is Hiebert’s first year playing after the 2020-21 season was canceled.
The Bulldogs went 20-0-1 in the 2019-20 season and currently rank No. 10 in Division III. They averaged 4.1 goals per game two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.