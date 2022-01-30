OSWEGO — The first forward line of Travis Broughman, Alex DiCarlo and Connor Sleeth connected for two of the Oswego State men’s hockey teams three goals Saturday.
The trio propelled the Lakers to a 3-2 win over SUNY Fredonia Saturday, but the game reminded head coach Ed Gosek of the 2-1 loss to Augsburg University on Jan. 1.
Except this time, the Oswego State gutted out a win to claim another three points in the SUNYAC.
“It was like Augsburg, except we got a few more chances. But when you get the grade A (opportunities) like that, some of them have got to go in,” Gosek said. “We just didn’t bear down right to the very end, even with the empty net.”
It could have been a two-goal victory for the Lakers, after Broughman tried to find DiCarlo in front of the empty net with seconds to go in the game. But a Fredonia defender stood in front of DiCarlo and blocked the shot with his stick.
That forward line created a lot of chances in general over the weekend, with the three combining for five goals on the weekend — Broughman notching for of them himself, with a hat trick against SUNY Cortland Friday.
But the line was also out for both goals allowed, Gosek noted. One of the goals, at 13:56 of the second period, was an “ill-advised pinch” from the defensive units instead of just keeping the play in front of them, Gosek added.
“They are clicking, but they were on the ice for the two goals tonight. Offensively, they’re creating a lot of grade A’s,” he said. “As much as we were preaching to our guys last night and tonight about not taking unnecessary chances, one of these times it’ll come back to haunt us. Hopefully we’ll have enough cushion like tonight where it doesn’t kill us.”
DiCarlo was the one to get the party started just 30 seconds into the game. Broughman skated through three or four Fredonia defenders, getting a weak backhand shot off. DiCarlo was there to pick up the rebound right in front of the net.
It took until 7:34 into the second period for Oswego State to score again, however, with a long-range shot from Tyler Flack from the blue line sailing past Fredonia’s Logan Dyck. Broughman rounded out the scoring six minutes later, capitalizing on a turnover with a one-timer shot right in the slot.
Fredonia’s Gregg Lee scored just 55 seconds later to cut the lead to two.
“Their goal to cut it to two, it was important for them because they can continue to play the way they want to play,”
Continuing to use its momentum, the Blue Devils notched another goal after Ryan Bailey toe dragged around a Laker defender, getting a snap shot past goaltender Steven Kozikoski.
“Both of their goals were a result of poor decisions that started in the offensive and being greedy,” Gosek said. “We’re not putting up numbers where we can afford to do that. We need to be smart. We need to be intelligent.”
Nonetheless, Oswego State still got the three points from the win, and finished the weekend with six points. The Lakers (14-4-1, 9-1-1 SUNYAC) are on a six-game win streak heading into next weekend.
Oswego State hosts Brockport State Friday before traveling to No. 1 SUNY Geneseo next Saturday.
The Golden Eagles are coming off a loss to Plattsburgh State, while the Knights defeated SUNY Potsdam 12-2. Both games were Saturday.
“We’ve got to be better than we were tonight. … This time of year, you’re going to get everybody’s best game,” Gosek said. “We’ll see where we are compared to the beginning of the year with Geneseo. But first, our total focus is on Brockport. That’s three points that we want to have to try to stay with pace with Geneseo in case there’s a hiccup with them. We want to create separation between us and the rest of the pack.”
