OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby called these last two weekends somewhat of a “rut” for the team.
After defeating a top-ranked team in the country in Adrian College, as well as Trine University and Buffalo State, the Lakers haven’t found the win column since, posting a tie against SUNY Potsdam and losses to Plattsburgh State and SUNY Cortland.
In the week of practice, Digby said there was an emphasis on being a louder team on the bench to spark some energy, but there’s also been a focus on understanding how to be a gritty team while dominating possession.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re able to play with that grit with the puck. All our players, even our seniors, they’ve never experienced being on a team, here anyway, where you possess the puck this much,” he said. “Most teams, you talk about being gritty, it means you’re probably playing most of the game without the puck. We’re trying to emphasize being gritty and playing with the puck. … (Plattsburgh is) a gritty team. They played a physical game and they made plays and they created offense. We’ve got one part down. Now we’ve got to emphasize and work on the others without sacrificing the grit.”
The Lakers fell to Cortland last Friday in a 2-1 loss on the road before getting shut out by Plattsburgh Saturday 5-0. Oswego State out shot both teams over the weekend, but just didn’t capitalize on its opportunities, Digby mentioned.
Following the losses, Digby said there were two different lessons that were “hopefully learned.” Friday’s contest presented the lesson that every team in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League is “very good,” and there are “no off nights.”
“We’re not dynamic enough yet to where we can coast into a game. Cortland, they came out like it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup. We came out like it was a Friday night game,” Digby said. “When you get into those matchups against good teams, you better capitalize on your chances otherwise you’re going to be in a dog fight. That’s where we ended up because we didn’t capitalize when we had opportunities and they did.”
Both the Cardinals and Lakers “did a lot of things very effectively” on Saturday, according to Digby, but Oswego State came out “flat” during the first period. The lesson from the second weekend contest was finding a way to “finish more plays” while “getting pucks through the neutral zone more effectively.”
“If there were little skill things as the game was going on, I was just trying to write things down to say, ‘Let’s add this into our game. Let’s start focusing more on this skill,’” Digby said. “I thought we played as close to our potential as we’re capable of at this point of the year. I thought we were pretty darn good. A bounce here or a bounce there, who knows? … To play a team that’s that skilled with that type of ability to have them back on their heels, that’s a pretty good sign of what we’re capable of.”
Over the weekend, Morgan Shines was Oswego State’s lone goal scorer, and Philomena Teggart and Ariella Haas both had assists on the goal. Bryn White was the netminder for the Friday game, making 21 saves, while Joanna Hiebert stopped 17 shots on Saturday.
While no underclassmen recorded points in either game, Digby mentioned there’s been a lot of added depth — which is the “biggest change” over the last few years. Instead of having defined roles for the four offensive lines, for example, Digby said the team has “15 forwards that are capable of playing and they’re capable of playing good defensively and producing offensively.”
With 17 new players on this team who are trying to find their “role,” there are also all the returners who “have found a way to elevate their games.”
“I think it comes down to, at this point, us evaluating who is best with who. It’s got to be a struggle as a player when you’re playing with a different line every week. Part of the issue of having so many new players and not having played last year, is we really have to attempt to develop chemistry throughout the forward groups,” Digby said. “It’s not like we have two pieces that we can fit together and then, ‘OK, we’ve just got to find the one piece to fill the empty spot.’ We’re really starting from scratch with a lot of it.”
The Lakers have their second of three league contests against Potsdam on Saturday. Oswego State had a contest scheduled against SUNY Canton on Friday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols from the Roos.
In the week since the Bears (1-2-1, 0-1-1 NEWHL) came to Oswego State, they had a lone exhibition game against Paul Smith’s College, winning 10-0, a team in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Even though the stats don’t count, Emily Burke — sister of Oswego State freshman Lizzie Burke — and Lyvia Chambers both led the team with four points each. Emily Burke and Chambers both recorded a goal and three assists.
Mackenzie Martin (two goals, one assist) tacked on three points, along with Kaylee Merrill (one goal, two assists). Rounding out the scoring for Potsdam were Lexi Warner, Taylor Swamp, Stephanie Dunlap and Alexis Clark.
The Bears threw 46 shots on goal, while Potsdam goaltender Hannah Barrett had to make just four saves — and none in the third period.
Potsdam travels to Cortland on Friday before taking on the Lakers.
“We’re trying to approach every game, not so much from the standpoint of who is our opponent, but how are we going to consistently make ourselves better?” Digby said. “It’s hard to say that when you’re coming out of a weekend where you get no (league) points. But at the same time, you’ve got to be long-term greedy also when the points now are just as important as the ones in January and February.”
Saturday is also the annual SEFA Food and Toy Drive for Oswego State. The event was scheduled for Friday’s game, but will now be paired with the Lakers’ Teddy Bear Toss.
“It’s the great thing about being part of this program. It’s not just a hockey team. You’re part of a community when you’re here,” Digby said. “Hopefully we can put (a goal) in there on Saturday and start to see some teddy bears flying here.”
