OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team, fresh off a weekend split against SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Oneonta, returns home this weekend to finish the regular season.
The Lakers began the weekend with a 56-37 loss to New Paltz, a game that the Hawks ran away with in the second half.
“I was really happy with the way we fought in the first half,” said head coach Sean Pinkerton, noting his team trailed 17-8 after the first before bouncing back to tie the game midway through the second. “We were turning the ball over and making mistakes, but we were also taking advantage of opportunities and kept that game tight until late in the third quarter.”
In that third quarter, New Paltz began a 17-0 run that broke open what previously had been a 29-29 score with 5 minutes to go in the third.
“We just, on both ends of the floor, made some really bad decisions during that stretch,” Pinkerton said. “It was a stretch and a margin we never recovered from. … Just too many mistakes against the pressure in terms of decision-making with the basketball, resulting in turnovers. And then some lost assignments defensively, especially in transition.”
Danielle Caivana had 10 points to lead the Lakers in the loss to the Hawks, adding nine rebounds. Diamond Pickett had eight points and 13 rebounds, while Shania Iglesias added eight points. Logan Nyemchek had six points and nine rebounds.
The Lakers bounced back on Saturday, however, holding off a late push from Oneonta for a 56-52 win. Oswego State won both meetings with the Red Dragons this season, also earning a 49-46 win at home on Jan. 28.
“Obviously, I was very pleased with the first three quarters,” said Pinkerton of Saturday’s win. “… I thought we, in the fourth quarter, certainly did not play our best basketball. We got a little impatient offensively. We got a little impatient on both ends of the floor.”
Oswego State led 47-28 entering the fourth quarter, but Oneonta outscored the Lakers 24-9 in the final frame to bring the game within reach. Pinkerton said he felt the team was “trying to force things to happen, as opposed to just continuing to be disciplined, following the game plan on that end and continue to just stack up stops.”
“There was a lot of opportunity there for us to make them pay for the gambles they had to take, playing with a sense of urgency at the end of the game,” Pinkerton continued. “I just didn’t think we took advantage of any of those opportunities. That was a little frustrating. But it’s always nice to learn a lesson in an environment where you get a win.”
Iglesias led all scorers with 20 points in the win over Oneonta, hitting five 3-pointers. Caivana had 15 points and five rebounds, while Pickett added six points and 14 rebounds.
The Lakers (5-17, 2-14 SUNYAC) end their regular season by hosting SUNY Brockport at 5:30 p.m. Friday, then will hold their Senior Day celebration against SUNY Fredonia at 3 p.m. Saturday. With the team eliminated from the SUNYAC playoffs, Saturday will spell the end of the year for this Laker squad.
The team has two seniors: Raiven Encarnacion and Danielle Caivana. Pinkerton said both players have been “instrumental” to the Laker squad.
“Raiven’s been with me for the five years that I’ve been at Oswego. She has been through this entire journey,” said Pinkerton. “… I think her effort and her determination in her approach is something that hopefully resonates with this young group as they progress through their time at Oswego and their basketball careers.”
“(Danielle is) an incredibly talented kid, very accomplished. She’s had a great career,” Pinkerton added of Caivana, who transferred from Cazenovia prior to last season. “I think she’s done a really good job of demonstrating for the kids the work that needs to be put in to have the success that she’s able to have on the floor.”
In regards to the weekend games, Pinkerton said the Lakers will need to be more consistent defensively, particularly on the glass.
“We’ve got to find some consistency this weekend, really against both those teams, because they’ve got good size, and they’ve got good post players,” said Pinkerton. “Finish possessions on the defensive boards and not allow them multiple opportunities. We’ve got to be more disciplined with the basketball and reduce the turnovers.
“If we do those things, I think we’ll be in good shape this weekend.”
