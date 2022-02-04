OSWEGO — While the Oswego State women’s basketball team has mainly been focused on the process this season, last weekend was finally time for the Lakers to celebrate the result.
The Lakers beat SUNY Oneonta, 49-46, at home on Friday, earning their first SUNYAC win of the season. Head coach Sean Pinkerton said the team “defended really well” and was able to create strong looks offensively in the victory.
“On the offensive end, I think through a good portion of the game we did a nice job of creating high-percentage shots for the kids we were trying to get shots for,” said Pinkerton.
The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Lakers. Pinkerton said it was “really important for the kids to see the outcome.”
“They’re very conscious of the fact that they’ve really improved their performances,” said Pinkerton. “They’ve been great about it, they’ve done an exceptional job with it, but it is challenging to continue to fight to grow and get better, and constantly put that great effort forth when you’re just not seeing the results and the outcomes that you’re striving for.”
The Lakers’ head coach said it was “exciting” to see the team’s hard work pay off.
“It was very exciting for them,” Pinkerton said. “To see them happy and excited after a win, because they’d worked so hard to finally get there, was fun.”
Freshman guard Shania Iglesias had 16 points for the Lakers in the win over
Oneonta. Fellow freshman Diamond Pickett had eight points and nine rebounds.
Oswego State continued their weekend by dropping a tight contest, 62-57, to
SUNY New Paltz Saturday. Pinkerton said although the Lakers weren’t able to get the win, gaining experience in close games like that will “benefit us in the future.”
12 of the Lakers’ 17 players are either freshman or sophomores. With the cancellation of last season due to COVID-19, none of the twelve players were able to gain collegiate playing experience entering this season.
“As freshmen, in their first year of playing college basketball, these kids are being thrown into these situations and having successes and failures,” he said. “I think those are memories that are going to serve them well in the future.”
Looking ahead, Oswego State will host SUNY Potsdam (10-7, 5-6 SUNYAC) at 5:30 p.m. today. The first meeting between the two teams saw the Lakers lose in heartbreaking fashion, with a buzzer-beating shot from the Bears’ Caroline LaFountain giving Potsdam a 65-64 win.
“That was certainly one we thought we had,” Pinkerton said. “Definitely excited for the opportunity to flip that result this time around.”
The weekend continues with a contest against Plattsburgh State (5-13, 2-9
SUNYAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals previously defeated the Lakers, 73-43, on Jan. 14.
Pinkerton said last weekend’s games were another example of Oswego State
“growing from that learning process and constantly getting better.” The head coach said the Lakers will need to “maintain that focus” moving forward.
“We’ve got to keep learning from different situations and opportunities, we’ve
got to keep growing as we learn, we’ve got to keep getting better, and hopefully translate that into finding ways to win more ballgames.”
