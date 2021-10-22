OSWEGO — Now that the Oswego State women’s hockey team has its two weeks of practice out of the way, the Lakers are gearing up for their two exhibition games this weekend.
The team hosts King’s College today, before taking on Neumann University Saturday. Oswego State was originally supposed to have an exhibition contest last weekend, but the game was canceled.
With two weeks of practice, head coach Mark Digby said there’s a lot of excitement to just get back into a game situation. After watching some of the players’ reaction to the atmosphere of the men’s hockey game last Friday, he added that some of the players had “the biggest smiles that you’ve ever seen.”
“The girls, they’re all excited to play. They’re excited to get the jerseys on,” he said. “For me, as the person that gets the chance to work with them and be with them all the time, it was one of those fun moments to see that type of excitement on their face.”
Since the Lakers didn’t have the opportunity to break up the two weeks of practice with one exhibition game before the regular season kicks off, Digby mentioned that a lot of the time, it’s been trying to avoid getting players so focused on the team’s structure, that they forget about the team’s identity — something Digby has been pushing in the opening weeks of the season.
There’s been the mindset that the team is playing “the best hockey (they) can for October,” knowing that there’s work to be done by the time February and March roll around with the postseason.
“At the end of the day, it’s still hockey. Go play. We’ll find out where we’re at come Friday night,” Digby said. “But you can’t get frustrated when it doesn’t go right, right away. You’ve got to expect to make mistakes and you’ve got to expect to make up for it.”
The Lakers are jumping right into the swing of things with back-to-back games. Instead of having more time to evaluate video from the first exhibition game, it’ll be right to work the next morning on Saturday. There will be a quick video session, a team meal then right to the game at 3 p.m.
Oswego State has five consecutive weekends of back-to-back games — including this weekend — going out to Nov. 20. Most weekends are Friday-Saturday contests, but there’s one with a Saturday-Sunday duo.
“It’s definitely a double-edged sword. … The other side of it for us now, we play back-to-back the following weekend, we’re going to have to learn how to do this sooner or later,” Digby said. “We’ve had two weeks to get ourselves conditioned for it. … As a coach you’ve just got to do a good job of teaching things. Hopefully they’re prepared and hopefully we can talk about the right things Saturday morning to get them dialed in without over thinking it for Saturday’s game.”
Digby said the new players have been adjusting well to the college hockey lifestyle, balancing academics and hockey. At the same time, the returning players — who haven’t had a normal academic year for two years — have to “get back in sync” to that lifestyle.
On the opposite end, the two fifth-year players that have been with the program, Philomena Teggart and Aislinn McAleer, have “been extremely consistent in practice.”
“They’re finding their way. It’s not like we’re so far off that we’re concerned or anything,” Digby said. “We try not to talk about it too much because the focus is always on the team. But for the two of them that have come back for a fifth year of schooling — including (transfer) Chyne Kennedy who came back for a fifth year — it’s been fun to watch their commitment to everything.”
During the opening weeks of practices, while trying to work on the identity that Digby talked about, there’s been a focus on just letting the team “play hockey.” When it comes to a game vs. practice, “nobody cares if you’re at the dot, at the boards, here or there,” Digby added.
“Drill after dill after drill, you hope that they stop thinking about the drill and start thinking about hockey. We had a couple situations happen and they didn’t follow the drill. They just played hockey,” he said. “We commented on it afterward that those are nice plays. … We don’t coach robots. We coach people. Every shift you’re going out there, and you’re going to be a little different.”
King’s didn’t play during the 2020-21 campaign, while Neumann had a 10-game season in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference. The Knights (3-6-1) fell to Elmira College in the first round of the UCHC playoffs 10-0.
Digby said that if the Lakers claimed the opposing teams had an advantage, it’d be “an excuse.”
“I can see where you could say they might have an advantage because they played last year. But at the same time, we could’ve been watching film, doing workouts. They had two weeks to prepare themselves,” he said. “We don’t make excuses. We’ve got to find a way to play to our potential this weekend regardless of who we’re playing. They could’ve played 100 games last year. It doesn’t make any difference.”
With three new goaltenders to the program, Digby and the rest of the coaching staff had yet to determine as of Wednesday how much playing time all three goaltenders would get throughout the weekend.
The Lakers have three sophomore goaltenders — none of who played last year — in Bryn white, Joanna Hiebert and Rachel Brase.
“I think they’ve all earned some time here, whether it was the past two weeks or just commitment level over the past year,” Digby said. “How much that is, I’m not sure yet. All three should definitely be making an appearance at some point.”
Some big news came for the women’s hockey program as well this past week. All games this season will be free of charge for tickets, thanks to a partnership with Oswego Health.
Tickets will still be sold on a general admission basis.
Digby hopes the partnership increases attendance at games this year, especially with doubleheader days when a men’s game immediately follows the women. With the commitment that the women’s hockey team has brought to the community, the team is hoping the favor is returned so they can “showcase” the talent.
“If there were people that wanted to come to both games on one day, but they’re a family of four, that’s tough. Now, due to (Oswego Health’s) generosity, we have the ability to get people here to watch the games and support the team,” he said. “Hopefully that’s going to inspire a lot of the young female athletes in the community, whether they’re a hockey player or not, to come out and see what a dedicated college athlete does.
Saturday’s game against Neumann will also be the Lakers’ annual Pink the Rink game, with proceeds going to Peaceful Remedies, a nonprofit in Oswego that helps those with life altering diseases.
This year, Oswego State’s pink jerseys have sayings from the players written all over the jersey, making it more “personal.” The idea was a collaboration between Digby, Teggart and McAleer.
“It’s more connected personally to our players so they take more ownership in what’s going on. This isn’t me sitting here, dreaming up what a jersey’s going to look like. … That’s what’s been really special about this,” Digby said. “They wanted people to know they weren’t just going to wear a pink jersey because we’ve always worn a pink jersey and it’s something else that happens. … Once they put those jerseys on Saturday night, hopefully they go out and represent themselves and the community. It should be a special day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.