SYRACUSE — The Oswego State women’s hockey team landed a trio of players on the All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League second team.
Megan Teachout — also named the NEWHL Rookie of the Year — senior defensive player and three-time honoree Kate Randazzo, and senior goaltender Rachael Farmer all received conference honors.
Randazzo, who is one of just two players to be recognized for three-straight years as an All-NEWHL player, now has a pair of second-team accolades and a first-team from 2018-19 season. She has contributed offensively this season with 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists).
Farmer has registered a 2.05 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage while compiling a 15-6-4 record in 25 games this season for the Lakers. She has recorded 559 saves and allowed 51 goals in less than 1,500 minutes of action. Farmer is ranked second in goals-against average, saves and winning percentage in the NEWHL, and third in save percentage.
Teachout has amassed 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) while compiling a plus-7 rating and scoring four power-play goals. She has a pair of game winners and is currently ranked eighth in scoring in the NEWHL. She also is tied for sixth in goals scored and tied for 11th in assists.
