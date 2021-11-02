The Oswego State women’s hockey team started its regular season with a two-game sweep against a couple non-conference opponents on Friday and Saturday.
The Lakers won on Friday 2-1 against Adrian College, a team that is usually ranked in the top 10 of all Division III women’s hockey. The teams hadn’t met since 2011, when the Bulldogs came to Oswego for a two-game series and won both games.
Megan Teachout opened the scoring at 14:32 of the second period on an unassisted goal. She followed that up with another goal — this time on the power play — at 11:37 of the third period, this time assisted by Chyne Kennedy.
Adrian’s Karmen Anderson broke the shutout with 18 seconds left in the game, assisted by Emma Corbett — twin sister of Oswego State sophomore Rachel Corbett.
Laker goaltender Joanna Hiebert made 31 saves on 32 shots. Oswego State also went 1-2 on the power play, and 4-4 on the penalty kill.
Oswego State picked up another 2-1 win Saturday, this time against Trine University.
The contest was the inaugural one between the Lakers and the Thunder.
Trine’s Brandi Wilson scored first on the power play at 10:44 of the first period. Amanda Zenstein tied the game up at 13:47 of the second period, assisted by Philomena Teggart before Teachout scored her third goal in two goals with 7:55 left in the game to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead. Simone Bednarik assisted the Teachout goal.
Bryn White, in her first collegiate game for the Lakers, stopped 16 of Trine’s 17 shots.
Oswego State (2-0) begins league play this weekend in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League with a 3 p.m. contest against Buffalo State before hosting SUNY Potsdam Sunday at 3 p.m.
