OSWEGO — Another day, another shutout for the Oswego State women’s hockey team — this time a 7-0 victory over Neumann University in the Lakers’ second and last exhibition game of the season.
And once again, the defense was staunch, allowing just three shots on goal from the Knights, one in each period. That also included a strong defensive forecheck, limiting how much Neumann was able to enter its offensive zone.
Head coach Mark Digby said it all revolved not only skating fast, but “skating smart.”
“We were pretty intelligent with our angling and forced pucks into where we wanted them to go and then we were ready to pounce on them,” he said. “We got a lot of pucks back in the offensive zone. I thought our second-touch offense was pretty good. We had a lot of opportunities there today.”
But the team still skated fast and increased the tempo compared to Friday’s game against King’s College, according to Digby.
After talking with the team when they met Saturday morning before the game, Digby added they all discussed breakout efficiency and transition speed, while also making smart decisions in the neutral zone.
“We were able to get through the neutral zone on our own terms,” Digby said. “For this time of year, to start connecting the dots, for a young team especially, that was pretty impressive. I thought they did a nice job with that.”
While the offense was throwing just about everything it had on Neumann’s goalies, finishing the game 56 shots on goal on 115 shot attempts, it wasn’t until the second period where the Lakers finally found the back of the net.
The discussion in the locker room during the intermission was about trying to avoid “being so fancy,” and just getting pucks on net.
“We need to be an energy offense type of team. When we adjusted to that in the second and third period, we got to playing the way we should be this time of year,” Digby said. “I thought we maintained our composure with the puck. But we started to play gritty with the puck, too. Once we did that, I thought that opened a lot more up for our defense to get a lot more shots through and generated more chances in around the net tight, as opposed to relying on everything coming from the top.”
Megan Teachout opened the scoring for Oswego State 5:20 into the second period after she took a shot from the high slot. The goal was assisted by Ariella Haas and Philomena Teggart.
Morgan Shines added a goal just a couple minutes later from Emily Gustafson, after the latter tried for a wraparound shot that bounced out in front. Shines added another on the power play at 9:21 before Mack Hull rounded out the second period scoring with 8:00 left.
Kyleigh Grugin had a wide open wrap around shot find the back of the net only 2:32 into the third period. Then Simone Bednarik deflected an Avery Webster shot at 11:53. Teachout tacked on an unassisted goal with 3:20 left in the game.
Digby complimented that fifth line of forwards, which was allowed because it was an exhibition game, of Teachout, Haas and Bednarik, calling them all “pretty good skaters” who are “pretty strong on the puck.”
“On one hand, you’d like to see them stay together. They were effective tonight. But now, it’s, ‘Is it going to be effective next weekend? Or is it more beneficial to break them up?’” Digby said. “That’ll be a big conversation moving forward. For tonight, for Teachout and Simone getting in, I thought they played well. They played the way we were hoping that they would play. If we can get them to continue to move their feet like that, it should be a huge asset for the team.”
With the limited opposing shots once again for the Lakers, Digby said his young goaltenders that played — Joanna Hibert and Bryn White — showed a lot of maturity.
“Like Jo, her only two shots against were breakaways from a kid that had however many career points. She was the only kid that had shots in the first half of the game (for Neumann),” Digby said. “It was a great start for them to be able to get their rhythm. Each playing half the game tonight, that should help them for next weekend. It’ll be exciting to see what they do.”
Oswego State’s regular season begins next weekend with a game on the road at Adrian College (Adrian, Michigan) on Friday, before taking on Trine University (Angola, Indiana) Saturday. It’s just the fifth game against the Bulldogs, the first since 2011, and it’s the first ever matchup between the Lakers and the Thunder.
Digby is hoping to utilize the long road trip to help build off-ice chemistry with getting on a bus and being in a hotel for three days. He compared this road trip to the weekend series the team had two years ago against Plattsburgh State, calling it “very meaningful” for the Lakers long-term.
“On the ice, we’ve got to find out where we’re at. … For us to get a little bit of a benchmark here early on, that’ll be important for us to find out where exactly we’re at. How far behind are we? Where do we have to get better?” he said. “It’s one thing to talk about and it’s another to actually put yourselves in those situations where you actually have to do (compete) every minute. It’ll be fun to actually see it.”
