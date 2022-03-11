OSWEGO — Just call it a season of growth.
The Oswego State women’s hockey team had its season ended in the NEWHL semifinals last Tuesday with a 1-0 overtime loss against SUNY Cortland. The Lakers finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 16-8-1 (13-4-1 NEWHL) record, securing second place in the league.
To watch where the team started — exhibition games against King’s College and Neumann University — followed by the regular-season opening weekend in the Midwest, head coach Mark Digby said the growth of his players is “certainly something (they’re) proud of.”
He noted there were multiple types of growth, especially in the fields of performance, personality and as a team.
“The last five weeks of the season, it’s impressive to see how they were as far as the team dynamic. Not just what they were bringing on the ice, but more importantly who they had become off the ice and the impact that had in the locker room,” Digby said. “Any team that is successful down the stretch run, you’ve got to have everybody stepping up like that.”
With a group of “very quiet” and “reserved” younger players, Digby said, plus a core of upperclassmen leadership — such as fifth-year players Philomena Teggart and Aislinn McAleer — that opening weekend, which was a road trip to Adrian College (Adrian, Michigan) and Trine University (Angola, Indiana) “certainly helped.”
It was a long road trip where the entire team was on a bus together. Digby added he’s glad the team doesn’t have to make a trek like that next season.
“When you have that many new players, any time you get them all together it’s going to help,” he said.
But having players like Teggart and McAleer, who already played for Digby two years ago when he was the associate head coach, as designated leaders right out of the gate, was an added bonus.
During the canceled season, the trio talked to make sure they were all on the same page heading into this past season. The whole senior class, including transfer Chyne Kennedy, brought a sense of “poise” to the underclassmen, Digby said.
And in return, the younger players brought some energy.
“It was good for them to see the young players and for them to see off (the younger players’) energy a little bit,” Digby said. “As the year went on, watching them adapt and develop as leaders and as people, it was certainly a very rewarding thing to see.”
The opening weekend propelled a lot of success for the remainder of the season. Beating the then-No. 10 team in the country, Adrian, 2-1, followed by another 2-1 over Trine gave the team confidence in the early stages.
Even though there were some setbacks along the way, Digby was always happy with the way his team progressed week after week.
Then COVID hit in January, canceling a few games in early January, delaying the team’s return to the ice after the winter break.
Oswego State eventually played again on Jan. 9 vs. Utica College.
The Lakers were scheduled to travel to Amherst College on Jan. 3, which was canceled. A quick schedule change put Stevenson University on the schedule on Jan. 4, but that was canceled as well.
“Looking back, it would’ve been nice if we had gotten that or a similar trip in early January,” Digby said. “But at that time, nothing was normal, right?”
The end of the season brought a flurry of games after the NEWHL postponed the playoffs, allowing teams to complete the regular-season series against league opponents.
And during the big stretch of games, Oswego State went 8-0 from Jan. 28 to the end of the regular season on Feb. 22 at Buffalo State.
“You work all year and you get to this time of year, and poof, it’s gone,” Digby said. “You’ve just got to take advantage of the minutes while you have them and hope that it all works out at the end.”
A goal from Cortland in overtime that went off a player’s shoulder and deflected in the net ended the Lakers’ season last Tuesday. But it gave Digby an opportunity to remember something: the growth this team has had.
“Getting a chance to see where they started and to watch them play in the game that Tuesday (against Cortland), they came a long way,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that they were able to push themselves the way they did.”
Oswego State graduates three players this season: Teggart, McAleer and Kennedy. There are some future playing opportunities for Teggart and Kennedy, Digby noted. McAleer has a job lined up, Digby added.
“She’ll be making more than all of us here pretty soon,” he said.
The Lakers have a strong core of returning players with the smaller senior class. But the focus is primarily going to be rebuilding the defense. Digby said losing both Kennedy and Teggart — players he considers “elite defenders” at this level — is going to be hard to replace.
Having a big core of returners “certainly helps on paper,” Digby mentioned.
“Up front, you take out Ash McAleer. We’ve already got Tessa (Mucha) here, who unfortunately had to miss the last five weeks of the season. She’s proven she can be an elite player at this level,” Digby said. “Now we’ve just got to get our younger players up to speed filling in those roles, or those new players are going to have step right in and see those minutes right away.”
But Digby said the work starts now.
“Since we’ve been sitting here talking, seven of them have walked by. That says a lot right there about where their heads are at. The time and the work they’re willing to put in right now,” he said. “Hopefully the mentality that our players are in right now, we’re able to maintain that throughout the summer and come in with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder next year.”
