OSWEGO — The second-seeded Oswego State women’s hockey team shut out third-seeded Morrisville State by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinal round at the Marano Campus Center Arena.
The Lakers will now move on to face top-seeded Plattsburgh in the NEWHL final this Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cardinals blanked fourth-seeded Cortland, 3-0, this past Saturday in the other semifinal matchup to punch their ticket for the championship game.
“(Oswego State) played their hearts out. They played with a playoff intensity,” Oswego State coach Diane Dillon said. “They showed it. They showed a heck of a lot of desire to win this hockey game.”
Eryn Stewart notched the lone goal of the game for the Lakers. Philomena Teggart and Megan Teachout provided assists.
Rachael Farmer stopped 22 shots in net for the Lakers.
“(Rachael) was dialed in,” Dillon said. “She made a couple of saves on deflections, and those are saves that are often just reactions or you’re remotely sound on. She was both.
“For a goaltender that’s considered on the small side, she covers a lot of net. She was perfect at times, especially when they had power plays and had screened shots coming at her. She had to fight through traffic. She worked around screens. Her rebound control was very good, and that’s part of the reason she’s so successful. When she’s controlling rebounds and not getting second or third chances, that changes the game.”
Stewart scored her goal at 6:22 in the second period on a power play.
“Eryn has been working her backside off. She is one of the hardest-working kids on the team,” Dillon said. “She was retrieving pucks, winning loose pucks, winning battles, and releasing the puck at the right time. For her to get that tip shot and score, we’re thrilled for her. Happy to see her get the reward for all the hard work she’s put in.”
Oswego State outshot Morrisville State, 34-22. Each team cleared three penalties.
“I’m just thoroughly impressed with how (the Lakers) approached the game, the energy they presented on the ice and the bench, and the way they handled themselves certainly coming out in that second period. They were outstanding,” Dillon said. “They did the little things, like blocking shots. They were able to withstand a push from Morrisville in the third. Very, very proud of what they were able to do.”
Goaltender Lacey Friesen made 33 saves for the Mustangs.
