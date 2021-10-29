OSWEGO — What better way to build off-ice team chemistry than a weekend excursion out to Adrian College and Trine University, totaling over 1,000 miles of traveling?
At least that’s what Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby thinks heading into the first regular-season weekend for the Lakers.
It will be the first game between the Lakers and Bulldogs today since 2011, before the inaugural match against the Thunder on Saturday.
“The excitement will probably be over around Saturday around 6 p.m. (on the way back),” Digby said. “For right now, they’re just happy to play. They’re happy to be involved. They’re happy to be around the team.”
It was a lot of offense for the Lakers during their two exhibition games. Friday was an 18-0 rout over King’s College followed by another shutout with a 7-0 win over Neumann University Saturday.
Kyleigh Grugin (one goal and three assists) and Amanda Zenstein (two goals and four assists) both recorded six-point weekends. Twenty-one players recorded at least one point throughout both games.
But it wasn’t about the offensive production for Digby, it was just the excitement of getting back on the ice.
“For everybody to have an opportunity after the off year to get the jerseys on and get the first home games out of the way, that was important for us,” he said. “Even given the circumstances, it’s easy as a young team to let off the gas when you get a lead. But they stuck together and they continued to push. They did a lot of good things regardless of the score.”
Even for returning veteran players like Philomena Teggart and Aislinn McAleer, Digby said the excitement going from game one two game two stayed the same. Now, he’s just hoping he can find a way to keep that excitement going.
“Usually the first exhibition, ordinarily, everybody’s got that jump or whatever. By the second game, most of the time the upperclassmen have settled into, ‘It’s a hockey game.’ We didn’t see that,” Digby said. “It’s almost like we have 26 underclassmen right now that are all just getting back into it.”
In the early stages of this season, Oswego State’s coaching staff has been focused on the team’s identity, rather then making sure the systems and structure are 100% perfect.
After watching film from the Neumann game, Digby said the team’s identity of speed and transition was “so much better” compared to Friday.
“That’s just, again, getting the pieces aligned. … You could start to see the transition time being cut down over the course of the weekend,” he said. “That makes a difference in games more so than systems themselves do. How quickly can you transition from one to the next?”
However, one of the biggest jumps that the Lakers might be facing is the need for additional defense. During both exhibition games allowed just six shots on net — three per game. Sophomore goaltender Bryn White didn’t even save a shot during the first exhibition against King’s. She made one save against Neumann.
Digby said both goaltenders will get one game each this weekend.
Adrian, which had a 21-game season — not including several exhibitions against junior, ACHA or Division I teams — didn’t lose a game. It’s only non-win was a tie against Aurora University. The Bulldogs averaged five goals a game and 44.6 shots per game.
Trine only played 15 games last season, going 4-11. Five of those games were losses to Adrian.
“Any time you’re in a game and you only see one or two pucks, that’s really hard just to stay focused and loose and everything. This weekend, they’ll both be prepared for a lot more,” Digby said. “Obviously it’s going to be a huge step up speed-wise come Friday night.”
Even though Oswego State had two big wins over King’s and Neumann, Digby added that the weekend against Adrian and Trine will be a good test to see where the team is on the ice. He compared this weekend’s trip to the 2019-20 season, where the Lakers went to Plattsburgh State — a perennial national powerhouse — early in the season.
During the 2019-20 season, Adrian was ranked No. 10 in the country.
“To reach your potential, you’ve got to play with a free mind and go out and do whatever it is your strengths are. We’ve tried to help players figure out what they need to do to play to their A-game,” Digby said. “We’ve recruited players for a reason. We tried to build the program a certain way. … We try to let them continue to play to their strengths. Hopefully the extra work we’ve put in this week will have us prepared for this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.