OSWEGO — For the third time in seven days, the Oswego State women’s hockey team is playing league opponent SUNY Canton.
The Roos were just in town this past Sunday for the second of three NEWHL regular-season contests. While the Lakers technically had a “break” in between Sunday and today with a road game at Buffalo State Tuesday, Oswego State head coach Mark Digby said it doesn’t matter who the team is playing or when.
“At this point, we’re playing games. … Just schedule a game and let’s play,” he said. “I don’t think there’s too much to look into from that standpoint as far as having to play the same team again.”
In the first pair of games, Oswego State won 5-0 in Canton Saturday, before another shutout, 4-0, at home Sunday. The Lakers also kept Buffalo State scoreless Tuesday, 5-0.
Seventeen different players recorded at least one point, while Joanna Hiebert posted both shutouts over the Roos and Bryn White picked up the shutout over the Bengals. The offense seemed to be flowing, but it was an improved defense that Digby was pleased with.
“The parts of our game that have improved defensively are all getting pucks back into the offensive zone and through the neutral zone. I thought we’ve done a much better job of slowing our opponents down, allowing us to get back on top of pucks and not allow clean zone entries,” he said. “We’ve been better on our puck retrievals and our decisions to get pucks out of our zone which has led to less shots against and less chances against. The lower you can get the shots against and chances against, obviously the less likelihood one goes in.”
Over the course of the three games as well, there was some “bonus scoring,” as Digby put it. When looking at top teams around the country, Digby noted that those teams have three forward lines who can all score on any given shift.
It’s been a “team mentality of creating offense,” and having the fourth line — which consists of Aislinn McAleer, Taylor Hudon and Mia Conboy — produce offensively, that trio is “developing that confidence in the offensive zone,” making it a “dangerous” bunch, Digby said.
“We’re lucky that they’re in the right place mentally this time of year,” Digby said. “Any good team has a line like that.”
With the team mentality, as well, Digby said it’s been “exciting to watch” how all the players support each other.
“Mia scored the fourth goal Tuesday night and the bench exploded because they were just so excited for her,” he said. “It’s nice to see that mentality coming out with the team that we’ve been trying to form here, with so many fresh faces coming together as a group at the right time of year.”
In their penultimate weekend of the season, the Lakers (12-7-1, 9-4-1 NEWHL) host Canton today for their annual Senior Night, and then travel to SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.
Oswego State is currently tied with SUNY Cortland with 19 points each for second place in the standings. Second place is guaranteed home ice for the NEWHL semifinals. Both teams have four games left.
Oswego State has three seniors this season: Philomena Teggart, McAleer and Chyne Kennedy. Both Teggart and McAleer are technically fifth-year players, coming back with the extra year of eligibility from last year’s canceled season, and Kennedy joined the team this season as a fifth-year player transferring from Morrisville State.
Both Teggart and McAleer were relied upon heavily at the beginning of the year as captains with two new classes — a sophomore class which had a majority of players on campus for only three weeks last year, and the true freshman class — to try to “get the ball rolling,” Digby said.
And now, their leadership has paid off. He noted that it was “bittersweet” knowing Teggart’s and McAleer’s time were coming to a close because this was his third season with them, but he was glad that the seniors get to end their collegiate careers on their own terms.
“Now, they’ve been able to settle in a little bit more as teammates instead of having to be the ones providing constant guidance. … Certainly things have gotten lighter on them lately because they did such a good job early on,” Digby said. “Chyne has been able to do the opposite. She’s been able to wear off on the younger players in terms of her appreciation for how things are and just her excitement to come into a rink as fifth-year player. … We’re lucky to have had her with us.”
