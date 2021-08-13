OSWEGO — Following a canceled 2020-21 season, the Oswego State women’s hockey team has released its schedule for next season’s campaign.
It’s been 522 days since Oswego State last played in a game. The Lakers lost 6-1 to Plattsburgh State in the NEWHL championship game at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on March 7, 2020.
Oswego State has just one exhibition game this season, taking on the Valley Eagles on Oct. 16. The Valley Eagles are a Tier 1 AAA hockey team based out of Syracuse and play at the Onondaga Nation Arena in Nedrow.
The Lakers kick off the regular season on the road with a trip out to the western half of Division III women’s hockey. They travel to Adrian College (Adrian, Michigan) on Oct. 29. The last time Oswego State played the Bulldogs was in 2011. After Adrian, the Lakers head to Trine University (Angola, Indiana) on Oct. 30 for the inaugural game between the teams.
Buffalo State comes to the shores of Lake Ontario for Oswego State’s home opener on Nov. 6 for the Lakers’ first NEWHL contest of the season. The Lakers host SUNY Potsdam on Nov. 7.
The following weekend, Oswego State travels to SUNY Cortland on Friday, Nov. 12, before hosting the perennial powerhouse Plattsburgh on that Saturday to begin a stretch of three more home games.
SUNY Canton, which joined the NEWHL in 2019, comes to the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena on Nov. 19, followed by Potsdam (Nov. 20) and non-league William Smith College on Nov. 23 for a mid-week clash.
Oswego State travels to SUNY Cortland again on Dec. 3 to close out the first half of the season before the winter break.
After the month off, the Lakers head to Amherst, Massachusetts, on Jan. 3 to start the new year against Amherst College. Morrisville State, which also joined the NEWHL in 2019, hosts the Lakers on Jan. 7.
Oswego State has three more consecutive home games starting with the UCHC’s Utica College (Jan. 9), before hosting Plattsburgh (Jan. 14) and Cortland (Jan. 15).
Nearing the end of the season, the Lakers have four away games, including two games that are non-conference games. Hamilton College will host on Jan. 18, followed by Plattsburgh (Jan. 21) and Potsdam (Jan. 22) before another game against William Smith on Jan. 25.
The Lakers have two back-to-back home-and-home weekends against Morrisville (Feb. 4 and 5) and Canton (Feb. 11 and 12) to close out those three-game series against the Mustangs and Roos.
The regular season ends with two away games at Buffalo State on Feb. 18 and 19.
NEWHL playoffs begin on Feb. 26 with the semifinal game, and, if the Lakers qualify, the NCAA tournament begins on March 9.
