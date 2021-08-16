OSWEGO — Continuing in schedule announcements the Oswego State women’s basketball team’s schedule for the 2021-2022 campaign has been released on the Oswego State athletics website.
Oswego State, in line with the rest of the winter sports last season, had its 2020-21 season canceled. The Lakers finished with a 6-18 (2-16 SUNYAC) record to close out the 2019-20 campaign.
Their last game was against Brockport State on Feb. 22, 2020, in an 81-73 loss to the Golden Eagles.
This year’s season begins on Nov. 9 with a road contest at Alfred University before back-to-back home games over the next week.
The Lakers host Hilbert College (Nov. 11) taking on SUNY Delhi on Nov. 16 for the first meeting between the two teams. Despite being a state school, Delhi is not part of the SUNYAC.
Oswego State is taking part in the Morrisville Tournament on Nov. 19 and 20, before heading to Wells College in Aurora on Nov. 28 for a Sunday matchup.
Conference play begins on Nov. 30 with a home game against SUNY Cortland, then Oswego State hosts Buffalo State on Dec. 3. The Lakers have a couple road games at Brockport State (Dec. 4) and SUNY Fredonia (Dec. 11) to close out the first half of the season.
The Lakers have one non-conference game to begin 2022 on Jan. 3 with a game against Alfred State before three consecutive road conference games in mid-January. Oswego State travels to Buffalo State (Jan. 11), Plattsburgh State (Jan. 14) and SUNY Potsdam (Jan. 15) before coming back home to take on SUNY Geneseo on Jan. 18.
Cortland hosts the Lakers on Jan. 22, then Geneseo will play host just a few days later on Jan. 25.
Oswego State has its first game of the two-game series against SUNY Oneonta at home on Jan. 28 and then the first game against SUNY New Paltz on Jan 29.
The North Country conference teams come to town on Feb. 4 and 5 with Potsdam on the first night and then Plattsburgh on the second night.
The Lakers head out east to New Paltz (Feb. 11) and Oneonta (Feb. 12) to close out both of those series.
Brockport (Feb. 18) and Fredonia (Feb. 19) come to the Max Ziel Gymnasium to close out the regular season.
Should Oswego State hit the qualifying mark, the SUNYAC playoffs begin on Feb. 22 for the first round. The conference championship game is on Feb. 26.
The Division III NCAA tournament starts on March 4.
