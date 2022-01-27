OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team suffered its ninth straight loss on Tuesday, losing 51-49 to SUNY Geneseo on a game-winning layup from Kerry Dennin with 26 seconds left.
The loss came on the heels of a 55-49 defeat to SUNY Cortland on Saturday. While the results haven’t shown themselves yet, head coach Sean Pinkerton said the team has consistently made strides this season.
“The discrepancy between the level of play we were putting out on the floor in November, and where we’re at right now, is pretty dramatic,” said Pinkerton. “They’ve gotten more opportunity, they’ve gotten more experience and more repetitions on the floor … going into tight games and playing tight games.”
Pinkerton said that although it was “frustrating” not to pick up the win in either contest, it is encouraging to see the team improve.
“It’s frustrating, disappointing not to be able to finish either of those out with a win,” he said. “But the kids are definitely growing. They’re getting a lot better, especially on the defensive end.”
The Lakers’ improved defense was a major factor in the loss to Cortland. After trailing by eight at halftime, Oswego State allowed just 21 points in the second half, with Pinkerton noting his team forced the Red Dragons away from “some of their primary actions” on offense.
“(We) did a much better job than we were doing earlier in the year finishing possessions on the defensive boards, and not allowing multiple opportunities for the opponent on their offensive end,” said Pinkerton. “I think that’s the biggest difference for us right now, the ability to defend, rotate, correctly take away the middle of the floor.”
Despite the Lakers’ defensive efforts, they were unable to rally back, dropping the game 55-49. Freshman guard Shania Iglesias led the Lakers with 14 points and six rebounds, while Danielle Caivana had 12 points. Logan Castiglione added eight points and eight rebounds for the Lakers.
Tuesday’s contest was a similar story, with Oswego State executing well on the defensive end of the floor.
After trailing 18-11 at the end of the first, the Lakers held Geneseo to just four points in the second. Pinkerton said his team put together another strong effort on the glass during the loss.
“Not only are we doing a much better job finishing possessions on the defensive boards, we’re generating a lot more offensive rebounds and just doing a better job in pursuit of the basketball, not allowing that to hurt us in transition the other way,” said Pinkerton.
The Lakers led by a point entering the fourth and started strong in the final frame, but Geneseo came storming back, ultimately winning the game on Dennin’s layup.
Iglesias again led the team in scoring, putting up 12 points in the loss to the Knights. Castiglione had nine rebounds and six assists, with Diamond Pickett adding seven points and seven rebounds.
While the Lakers’ defense has made strides, Pinkerton said the team will look to develop more consistency on the offensive end.
The Lakers, who were held to 49 points in each of their last two losses, are averaging 57.6 points per game this season.
“We have to become more consistent with our shot-making, our execution on the offensive end of the floor, to start creating some separation when we’ve got a lead on someone,” Pinkerton said.
Oswego State (3-12 overall, 0-9 SUNYAC) has a tough weekend ahead, hosting two of the top teams in the SUNYAC this weekend. The Lakers will play SUNY Oneonta (10-7 overall, 7-3 SUNYAC) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, before squaring off with SUNY New Paltz (12-4 overall, 8-2 SUNYAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
While Pinkerton said it is “awesome that we’re having this kind of growth,” he also admitted it was “frustrating as heck” to struggle on the court.
“We’re all very competitive. We want to win, period,” said Pinkerton. “It’s going to come. We have to keep the faith, keep buying in, keep working.
“If they keep learning and growing at the rate they’re at, we’ll definitely win games.”
