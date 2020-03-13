(*Editor’s note: This story was written prior to any decision made about the season due to the coronavirus.)
OSWEGO — The Oswego State softball team kicks off its 2020 campaign Friday with a 12-game spring-break trip in the cities of Leesburg, Clermont and Kissimmee, Florida.
Oswego State begins with a doubleheader versus Skidmore College at 4:15 p.m. and Juniata College at 6:30 p.m. In total, the Lakers’ trip will only last until March 19, which equals 12 games. The Lakers will also begin the new season with a new head coach in Gabrielle Rivers.
Last summer, Rivers was hired as the new head coach of the Lakers. She came to Oswego State after four years as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II program Le Moyne College, where she was a part of a team that made four-straight Northeast-10 Conference championship games.
It is usually difficult for a new head coach to transition into a new program, but the transition for Rivers could not have been smoother.
“A lot of it transitions from my assistant coaching position to here,” she said. “I’m just excited to get started. I think the most exciting thing is how well the girls have moved forward and are working together and are just ready to get started.”
The Lakers are entering the new season with a much different looking team. The team has lost 10 players from last season, a team that was slightly under .500 with a 19-21 record overall but above .500 in SUNY Athletic Conference play at 11-7.
Some notable departures were catcher Emily Knowlden, pitcher Angela Frampton and shortstop Erin Sweeney.
Knowlden led the team with a .411 batting average and 51 hits. She also finished with four home runs and 27 RBIs. She was named to the All-SUNYAC second team and NFCA Northeast All-Region first team for her performance.
Frampton batted .318 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs with a slugging percentage of .636. She also was rewarded with second-team All-SUNYAC honors and a NFCA Northeast All-Region third-team nod.
Sweeney was solid at shortstop for the Lakers and their everyday leadoff hitter. She finished the season with a .257 batting average and also 28 walks. She also led the team in stolen bases with eight.
It will certainly be a different look out there on the field for the Lakers, who have lost 10 players and gained six freshmen.
“It’s basically a whole new team this year,” Rivers said. “So, we’re just really starting fresh,”
Upperclassmen will also have to play a big role this year in leading the underclassmen, but it will not be an easy task.
The Lakers only have three seniors this season in Rebecca Vilchez, Jenna Gotte and Joelle Nesci. They also have three juniors in Madelana Wrubel, Leah Czerwinski and Taylor Dubois. Rivers spoke on how the upperclassmen and underclassmen need to complement one another on the season.
“The upperclassmen have had a chance to play on the field at the college level whereas it’s all new for the freshmen and a lot of the underclassmen that didn’t play last year,” she said. “So, in order for us to be successful, the upperclassmen need to help out the underclassmen but the underclassmen are also playing a big role in what happens on and off the field.”
Vilchez is the most notable returning player for the Lakers. She finished the season with a .307 batting average, two home runs and 17 RBIs. She also performed well on the mound for the Lakers as their number one starter. She finished 8-10 with a 2.59 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 97.1 innings pitched. Her performance earned her a place on the All-SUNYAC second team and NFCA Northeast All-Region third team.
Getting off to a good start is important for any team in any season. Oswego State plays its first 12 games away from home. The Lakers play their first home game on March 25 in a doubleheader against RIT. The team’s first SUNYAC game is scheduled for March 27 at Oneonta.
Rivers spoke on how important it is to get off to a good start and continuing that after the spring-break trip.
“With 12 games, everyone is going to be moving around and everyone is going to be playing a role no matter what game it is,” she said. “It is very important to get going and to continue that into conference play.”
