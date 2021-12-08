WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Oswego State scored three unanswered goals in the third period to come back and defeat SUNY Cortland 5-4 in a NEWHL matchup.
Kyligh Grugin scored 5:16 into the third period before Lizzie Burke and Mack Hull tacked on goals. Hull’s at 12:28 was the game-winner.
Simone Bednarik opened the scoring in the first period by Chyne Kennedy scored on the power play at the beginning of the third.
Adding assists were Ariella Haas (2), Taylor Hudon, Shines and Kennedy.
Joanna Hiebert made 22 saves in the game.
The Lakers (6-2-1, 3-2-1 NEWHL) don’t play against until Jan. 3 at Amherst College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Lakers picked up back-to-back victories over SUNYAC opponents with a 79-63 win over Buffalo State Friday, before defeating Brockport State 85-58 Saturday.
Oswego State held a 41-25 lead at halftime against Buffalo State before scoring the remaining 38 points to hold on to the victory.
Julien Crittendon led the Lakers with 14 points, while Jeremiah Sparks and Ahkee Anderson both had 11 points each. Brendan Mulson also reached double-digits with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for Oswego State were Jamal Achille (9), Devin Green (8), Louis Fedullo (6), Jordan Brown (3), Kaleb Cook (3), Luke Van Slyke (2) and Cam Chance (2).
Green tacked on seven rebounds, with Crittendon, Sparks and Brown all recording six each.
On Saturday, Oswego State led big at halftime again, leading the Golden Eagles 51-26.
Four players reached double-digit points, with Anderson notching 16 points. Green (15), Mulson (14) and Achille (12) followed. Anderson, Mulson and Sparks recorded eight rebounds each.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lakers were Cook (9), Crittendon (8), Sparks (7), Fedullo (2) and Van Slyke (2).
Oswego State (6-1, 3-0 SUNYAC) travels to SUNY Fredonia Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oswego State fell in two SUNYAC matchups against Buffalo State (78-64) and Brockport State (66-54) Friday and Saturday.
The Lakers couldn’t match the Bengals’ scoring in the first game, trailing by nine at the half.
Chastin Giles scored 21 points for Oswego State, while Danielle Caivana had 14 points. Rounding out the scoring were Raiven Encarnacion (9), Diamond Pickett (7), Shania Iglesias (5), Logan Nyemchek (4), Caitie Lilly (3) and Logan Castiglione (1).
Pickett also recorded 12 rebounds while forcing six turnovers.
The next game, the Lakers out-scored Brockport State in the second and third quarters while also leading at half time, but the Golden Eagles’ 21-point fourth quarter proved to be too much for Oswego State.
Caivana and Iglesias paved the way for Oswego State with 16 points each, while Iglesias also tacked on 11 rebounds for the double-double.
Completing the scoring were Giles (12), Nyemchak (4), Encarnacion (4) and Lilly (2). Nyemchek also tacked on nine rebounds.
Oswego State (3-6, 2-2 SUNYAC) travels to Fredonia on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.