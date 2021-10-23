OSWEGO — After falling in the first exhibition game, the Oswego State men’s hockey team is looking for some improvement against SUNY Canton today.
It’ll be the Lakers’ final tune up before the regular season starts next weekend.
Oswego State fell 6-4 to Utica College last Saturday. Shane Bull, Jared Nash, Alex DiCarlo and Travis Broughman all scored in the loss.
All but a few players played in the game against the Pioneers.
“If you get wound up about the outcome for an exhibition game, I think it gives the wrong perspective. Of course, we always want to be successful,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “With that said, getting to rotate all three goalies, all eight defensemen and the five forward lines that were healthy — this weekend it’ll be six — it was a great opportunity for us to see what some guys could do.”
With a bulk of new players that had never seen the environment of the newly-named Deborah F. Stanley Arena, Gosek added that the new players enjoyed the fans and the excitement in the arena. Some of the new additions even said it was the most fans they had ever played in front of.
On the ice, Gosek mentioned that the new players were able to figure out how everything works, from warmups to going over things during the intermissions to knowing what’s going to be called by referees.
“They don’t know what it’s really like when it’s full and loud and crazy,” Gosek said. “It was probably overwhelming for all but the returners, even the new guys from the Division I programs. It was a learning experience for them.”
The Lakers committed eight penalties in the contest, allowing four power play goals from the Pioneers. There were a few penalties few roughing and boarding, on top of an elbowing, hooking and slashing minor.
Gosek said he isn’t too concerned about the “discipline standpoint” of things, but the coaching staff will keep an eye on it. But, the physical play is something that the Lakers want to keep around for the entire season.
On the offensive side, Oswego State went 0-3 on the man-advantage.
“If we can average five penalties a game, 10 minutes or less, I think that’s probably realistic. If we can average that for the year, I’d be very pleased,” Gosek said. “We don’t have to blow people up. We don’t have to hit from behind. We don’t have to have contact to the head. Or holdings. Or slashes to the hands. All things that occurred Saturday night. But for us to be successful, we need to finish our checks. … But you can have physical toughness and physical play without incurring penalties. That’s our goal. That’s the way we want to play. Right now, that’s who we are. That’s our identity. We want to be hard to play against.”
All three goaltenders got one period of play in the game. Steven Kozikoski took the first period, Eric Green played the second, and Richie Parent got the nod for the third period.
Kozikoski allowed two goals on five shots. Green made six saves but allowed three goals. Parent stopped 11 shots, allowing one goal.
Situationally, it was important for Gosek to remember what some of his goalies went through, such as Green dealing with both a five-on-three penalty kill and a five-on-four penalty kill.
“We’ll swap it around this week. Is it easier to play one guy the whole game and get a better feel for it? Sure. But the reality is we’re trying to give them all a little taste. If we had three exhibition games, I guess we could’ve changed our philosophy on why we were doing things,” Gosek said. “There’s many different ways to look at it. Koz, last year, the expectations were that he was a backup. Now how does he handle the pressure of being ‘the man.’ His last year here, the expectations are high on him by himself and by others. How does he handle that pressure?”
With the game against Canton today, Gosek said the team’s systems “should definitely improve” compared to the game against Utica. But, he’s looking to clean up some spots in the defensive zone, like coverage and exiting the zone all on the same page.
“It’ll be a tough game with Canton. They’re always aggressive and always physical. They’ll be fired up. They’ll have that same intensity and energy that we had last Saturday,” Gosek said. “That would be a huge positive after Saturday night if we definitely improved from last weekend. We’ve already improved in practice so it should translate into the game.”
