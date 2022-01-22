OSWEGO — It was another good defensive win for the Oswego State men’s hockey, head coach Ed Gosek said.
In the Lakers’ 3-0 win over SUNY Potsdam Friday — the second consecutive shutout for the team — they limited the Bears’ chances. Most of the shots that Potsdam took were from outside the faceoff dots or above the offensive zone faceoff circles — shots that goaltender Steven Kozikoski “is going to make saves” on.
“When you’re limiting teams’ chances and keeping the shots to the outside, it increases your chances of being successful,” Gosek said. “For the most part, we were trying to take away the middle of the ice and force them to the outside.”
But a slower start to Oswego State’s game plagued it for a little bit, and that’s where Potsdam’s ability to slow the game down to its pace of play kicked in. Several icings from the Bears as well as extended clears bouncing off the glass prevented the Lakers from really setting anything up in their offensive zone.
Most of the play came in the neutral zone, with both teams battling away for controlled possession of the puck.
The Lakers earned their first power play after the Bears were called for a too many men bench minor 8:11 into the first period. A slashing minor from Shane Bull just 33 seconds later put the game back at even strength, four-on-four.
After Potsdam’s penalty ended, Josh LeBlanc took a shot that bounced off Potsdam’s Connor Green’s pads and was picked up by Travis Broughman. The captain opened the scoring with the shorthanded goal with 6:05 left in the first period. Tristan Francis picked up the secondary assist.
That was the Lakers’ first goal while down a player all year long.
After some more back and forth play throughout the remainder of the first period and the first half of the second period, Rocco Andreacchi picked up a rebound goal as well while on even strength. Connor Sleeth and Tyler Flack picked up assists on the goal.
“You’re hoping that just by getting pucks into the paint and going to the net hard that you’ll be rewarded and things will start to open up and some of the other goals will start to go in,” Gosek said.
Oswego State killed a few more penalties throughout the remainder of the game before Alex DiCarlo took a shot from the circle, ripping a shot past Green, assisted by Ryan Bunka.
“To our guys’ credit, I thought, at first, we took some unnecessary chances cheating for offense,” Gosek said. “Then, they settled in and realized we were up 1-0, then 2-0, then 3-0. I didn’t see anybody get selfish and try to do it themselves.”
Gosek added that Potsdam played a “smart” game, attempting to limit Oswego State’s chances while also trapping the Lakers when they had possession. On the offensive side, however, the Bears only threw 14 shots on net — compared to the Lakers’ 49 — but didn’t have an answer for Kozikoski.
With Kozikoski’s limited action, Gosek added that “it’s not easy” to be in a situation like that.
“A sign of any good goalie is where they’re not seeing a ton of work, but they’re able to maintain their focus so when they are getting shots, they’re there,” Gosek said. “Koz is going to make the those saves from outside the dots and at the tops of the circles.”
Oswego State (11-4-1, 6-1-1 SUNYAC) hosts Plattsburgh State (10-5-3, 6-2-1 SUNYAC) Saturday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. Not only is it the annual Whiteout rivalry game, it’s also a key league battle for second place.
The Cardinals are coming off a 5-2 win at Cortland Friday, and are looking to make it three straight wins — the Lakers will try for a four-game win streak.
Gosek said Plattsburgh will present a different challenge compared to Potsdam. The former will play a little more aggressive and the Lakers’ defense might be pressured a little bit more than Friday, he mentioned.
“We’ll keep pressing defense — neutral zone defense and defensive zone defense — while being smarter and not taking unnecessary chances to give up odd-man rushes,” Gosek said. “(The players) know we’re playing better. … The impressive part is two shutouts. It doesn’t happen very often. We’ll carry that into tomorrow and continue to stress the defensive zone and hopefully we’ll get strong goaltending from Koz again.”
