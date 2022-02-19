FREDONIA — In the Steele Hall Ice Arena at SUNY Fredonia, the Blue Devils proudly display their 2007 SUNYAC championship banner.
That was the same season the Oswego State men’s hockey team won the NCAA Division III national championship. Fredonia defeated the then-first-seed Lakers in the semifinals, en route to a 6-4 league championship over Plattsburgh State.
In the 2007 matchup, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said “(Fredonia) couldn’t get out of their own end … except for dumping the puck and icing it.” He called the overtime game-winning goal “a fluke goal.”
Gosek said Friday’s 5-4 loss against the Blue Devils at Steele Hall had a lot of similarities.
“It still makes me sick when I look at the banner hanging in here from 2007,” he said. “But they found a way and we didn’t. … You’ve got to find a way to end up on the scoreboard. The bottom line is we’ve got to have better goaltending and we’ve got to find a way to bury our chances.”
Oswego State had “one of (its) better periods of the season” in the opening frame, Gosek said. But just three shots in for Fredonia, the Blue Devils cracked opened the scoring after a deflection goal from Ethan Kirbis with 13:23 left in the first.
The Lakers finished with eight shots on net, but couldn’t find a way past Logan Dyck.
“We out-played them in the first period badly,” Gosek said. “The grade A chances were 9-1 (in our favor) and they scored.”
As the Lakers continued to lay on more pressure, Fredonia’s Parker Brakebill added a power-play goal 3:15 into the frame. The goal was followed by a Tommy Cahill goal on the man-advantage just 37 seconds later after he picked up a rebound in front of the crease.
Alex DiCarlo, who skated in close and got the original shot off, recorded the primary assist.
But the Blue Devils tacked on two more goals before the end of the second period, putting Oswego State down 4-1 and subsequently led to Steven Kozikoski being pulled at 9:58 following Craig McCabe’s goal.
Eric Green came into the game in relief.
Jackson Arcan took a shot toward the beginning of the third period that hit the top of the net and went straight down, putting the Lakers down 4-2. Fredonia’s Bryce Witman added one more at 6:32 of the third period to round out the Blue Devils’ scoring.
In the final minutes of desperation play with Eric Green pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Cahill deflected a DiCarlo shot at 18:03 of the third period that got past Dyck, putting the Lakers down 5-3. Josh LeBlanc scored with 53 seconds left in the game after he deflected a shot from Ryan Bunka.
“Tommy’s been playing well. We’re pleased with the way he’s come along,” Gosek said. “He continues to get better each game. A lot of guys had good games tonight.”
Green was pulled again with 35 seconds left in the game, but the Lakers couldn’t get a clean zone entry, sealing the 5-4 win for Fredonia.
“We could’ve had a little more intensity or desperation,” Gosek said. “We had so many good looks, it’s ridiculous. That’s not an excuse. You’ve got to find your way.”
Oswego State won the shot battle 40-13 over Fredonia, but it still wasn’t enough. The Blue Devils had several shot blocks, and Dyck is getting “hot at the right time.”
“Then again, when you spend a majority of the game in your own end, you should be blocking a lot of shots,” Gosek said. “Could you really ask for anymore chances? Our goal-scorers had the puck on their stick. It was us and the goalie in the slot area I don’t know how many times.”
Oswego State (16-6-1, 11-3-1 SUNYAC) finishes the regular season Saturday at Buffalo State.
“We’ve got two games left. That’s all we have for sure. One league (against Buffalo State) and one playoff game. That’s what we know and that’s what we can control,” Gosek said. “We’ll put this behind us. There’s no sense to dwell on it. We’ll move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.