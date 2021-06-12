NEUILLY-SUR-MARNE, France — Michael Gillespie, a 2020 graduate of the Oswego State men’s hockey team, has signed with a professional hockey team in France.
Gillespie, originally from New City, inked a contract with the Bisons de Neuilly-sur-Marne, a team in France’s second-tier hockey league, the French Ice Hockey Federation Division 1. The league is one rank below France’s top league, Ligue Magnus.
“Les Bisons” were Division 1 champions in the 2007-08 and 2010-11 seasons.
Gillespie played for three seasons with the Lakers, recording 74 points in 76 games. He was named to the All-SUNYAC Third Team during his sophomore and junior seasons after transferring in from Ohio State.
