OSWEGO — Last week was yet another week full of wins for the Oswego State men’s basketball team. The Lakers won all three of their contests, improving to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in SUNYAC play.
The week began with a dominant 109-72 win at Buffalo State on Tuesday. The Lakers then went on to sweep a North Country weekend road trip, beating SUNY Potsdam 76-58 on Thursday and Plattsburgh State 109-70 on Friday. Head coach Jason Leone said the team is starting to find a groove offensively after the big scoring performances.
“My personal opinion is that offense takes a while to catch up to defense as the season goes along,” Leone said. “You’re starting to build cohesiveness, coaches are starting to figure out their rotations more with each coming day, and our situation is no different.”
While the scoring has been no issue, Leone said he wasn’t pleased with the team’s defensive effort against Buffalo State on Tuesday, although the head coach noted the team looked better on the defensive end this past weekend.
“We had five halves where we were not playing well defensively, the second half versus St. John Fisher, the full game against St. Lawrence, and the full game against Buffalo,” Leone said. “We had some slippage with our habits, and then the last two games we’ve gotten back to kind of where we were in the first semester with our defensive execution.”
The team has also added to their defensive plan, with Leone saying that the team has recently begun utilizing a press and that the players “really enjoy it.”
“We have exceptional quickness, and we get our hands on a lot of balls. We’re pretty long, especially on the perimeter,” he said. “We stay in front of the ball a lot. ... Our guys really enjoy (the press), and it’s gotten us off to some good starts, especially two of the last three games.”
Back on offense, the Lakers have been led by a balanced, rotating cast throughout the season, and the numbers show it. Oswego State currently has eight players averaging at least seven points per game.
The skill, and the depth, that the team possesses means that any Laker can be the driving force on any given night, with perhaps no better example than last week’s games. In Tuesday’s win over Buffalo State, senior forward Christian Simmons led Oswego with 22 points and eight rebounds.
In Thursday’s win over Potsdam, Simmons scored just six points, but Julien Crittendon had 17 points while Jamal Achille added 16 for the Lakers. In the following day’s win, five different Lakers hit double digits, with Brendan Mulson and Ahkee Anderson both adding nine points as well.
Leone noted that the big wins also allowed him to work in players that typically would not see minutes.
“We’ve had some younger guys that haven’t gotten a great chance to play, because they’re stuck behind some really good upperclassmen,” Leone said. “They’ve gotten a chance to now play a little bit more in the games.”
Leone named players such as Marcus Shelton, Joe Perlowski, and Hunter Cole as several who have been able to make a larger impact recently. The Lakers’ head coach had especially high praise for Shelton, the freshman guard who scored a career-high 14 points in the win over Plattsburgh.
“One of the things that we’ve ex- plained to our guys is, (Marcus) is a great example of perseverance,” Leone said. “Instead of sulking, he’s the first guy in the gym, he works out with my assistants extra. ... And he’s stayed ready.”
Shelton scored those 14 points in only 16 minutes of action, shooting six for eight from the field and two for three from outside the arc. Leone said Shelton was eventually “going to have a day where the floodgates are open and he just makes a bunch of shots.”
The Lakers continue their SUNYAC schedule today, hosting SUNY Geneseo at 7:30 p.m. The Knights (8-4, 6-0 SUNYAC) are the only team in the SUNYAC besides Oswego State to remain unbeaten in conference play.
“Geneseo’s a very disciplined team,” Leone said. “They’re very patterned in what they’re trying to do offensively. They know what they’re trying to do, and they do it well.”
Leone highlighted Geneseo forward Michael Gannon as a player the Lakers will need to limit. The 6’6” Gannon, who Leone says “plays like he’s 6’9”,” enters today’s contest averaging 18.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Knights’ defense will likely pose a challenge to Oswego State as well, with Leone adding that Geneseo is “very helpful to one another” on defense.
“They’re great at loose ball recovery, boxing out. They don’t miss many assignments,” Leone said. “A lot of similarities with our team in that way. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Oswego enters the contest currently riding a 10-game winning streak, but Leone said it’s important that the team remains “grounded” throughout the rest of the year.
“I think humility is a big thing,” said Leone. “The general kind of rat poison, if you will, is to be complacent. ... Keeping the guys grounded, and getting them focused on having good habits every day in practice is critical.
“The second that you start to think you’ve got all the answers and you’ve got this figured out, usually that leads to a loss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.