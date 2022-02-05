OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's basketball team won its 17th consecutive game on Saturday, cruising past SUNY Plattsburgh 103-61.
The Lakers improved to 20-1 overall and 14-0 in SUNYAC play with the win.
"I was ecstatic with the way we played," said Oswego State head coach Jason Leone. "The team played with great passion and maturity. ... We really stayed true to what we wanted to do in terms of the game plan."
Oswego State got off to a quick start, opening the game on a 13-2 run behind a pair of 3-pointers from Devin Green and another from Ahkee Anderson. Eight minutes in, consecutive finishes from Julien Crittendon stretched the Lakers' lead to 21-6, forcing a Cardinal timeout.
Crittendon added a pair of threes, Jordan Brown and Christian Simmons added buckets, and Jeremiah Sparks scored 11 points in the first half, pacing the Lakers to a 52-23 halftime lead.
Sparks scored the opening basket of the second half, as the Lakers kept flying. A 3-pointer from Anderson made it 69-35 with 14 minutes to go, and a four-point stretch from Kaleb Cook gave Oswego State a 35-point advantage with 12 minutes left.
Hunter Cole added four points, Eric Londis had a pair of buckets, and Eric Sanfilippo added a late three in the final minutes, as the Lakers coasted to a 103-61 win at home.
Crittendon led all scorers, with 18 points for the Lakers. Sparks added 13 points, and Jamal Achille had 11. Green and Anderson each recorded eight points (Green added nine rebounds), with Simmons and Brown adding six points apiece.
Leone emphasized that the win was a true team effort, with all 21 Lakers seeing minutes Saturday.
"One through twenty-one tonight, we played really well," Leone said. "It was a good step forward for our team."
Kevin Tabb led the Cardinals with 13 points. Franklin Infante added 12, and Marlon Todd had 10 for Plattsburgh. The Cardinals (2-18, 1-12 SUNYAC) play at SUNY Potsdam at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Oswego State (20-1, 14-0 SUNYAC) will play at SUNY New Paltz (11-6, 8-4 SUNYAC) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.