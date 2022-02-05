OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team cruised to its 16th consecutive win Friday, taking down SUNY Potsdam 85-58 at home.
The Lakers improved to 19-1 overall and 13-0 in SUNYAC play with the win. Head coach Jason Leone said “it was a really good win” for the team.
“They have a good program,” said Leone. “We had some segments there where we really started clicking, and we looked like a really good team there.”
The victory marked a personal milestone for Leone as well. It was his 200th career win as head coach at Oswego State. Leone has served as head coach of the Lakers since the 2011-12 season, winning four SUNYAC titles in that span.
While the Lakers eventually coasted to the finish Friday, Potsdam kept pace for the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Buckets from Ahkee Anderson and Jamal Achille helped Oswego State get going early, and a 3-pointer from Devin Green gave the Lakers a 14-8 lead just under six minutes in. The Bears hung around, however, and a three from Brian Pod cut the lead to 26-22 with just over eight minutes left in the half.
From there, the Lakers seemed to flip a switch, ending the first half with a dominant 24-3 run. Christian Simmons scored consecutive baskets to start the run, and it concluded with a wild sequence in the final seconds of the half.
With 33 seconds left in the half, Anderson was fouled and went to the line. After making both free throws, the Lakers utilized their full-court press, forcing a quick turnover that led to an Anderson 3-pointer.
The Lakers pressed again on the ensuing inbounds, and forced yet another turnover. Oswego State ran one final play, letting the time run down before Anderson hit another three, this one just before the buzzer. The shot sent the Lakers to halftime with a 50-25 advantage.
“The last segment of the first half I thought was awesome,” Leone said. “That was just total execution (and) teamwork. It was awesome.”
Oswego State started the second half quickly, with Green hitting an early three, then tossing an alley-oop in transition to Jeremiah Sparks for a dunk on the next possession.
Green hit another pair of threes, Sparks added one of his own, and Louis Fedullo scored six points in the second half as the Lakers capped off an 85-58 win.
Green led the Lakers with 15 points in the win, adding five rebounds and four assists. Anderson had 14 points and four rebounds, while Sparks added 12 points. Simmons had 11 points, Jamal Achille had eight, and Brendan Mulson added six points and seven rebounds.
Ahamadou Sillah led Potsdam (9-8, 7-5 SUNYAC) with 10 points. Parker Kelly had nine, Reginald Smith Jr. had 8, and MeSean Johnson added seven points and six rebounds.
Oswego State (19-1, 13-0 SUNYAC), the 17th-ranked team in the Division III national poll, will host Plattsburgh State (2-17, 1-11 SUNYAC) at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
