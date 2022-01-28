OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team got off to a quick start Friday and never looked back, cruising past conference foe SUNY Oneonta, 86-58. It was the Lakers' 14th consecutive win, moving them to 17-1 overall and 11-0 in SUNYAC play.
Head coach Jason Leone said the team aimed to have a good start defensively after a pair of tight games with SUNY Cortland and SUNY Geneseo within the past week.
“We’ve been winning games, but the last 14 days we’re not defending, especially on the ball, the way that we had been defending previous to that,” Leone said. “This team I knew could match up with us, so getting off to a good start was certainly part of the game plan, especially on the defensive end.”
The Lakers did just that on Friday, holding the Red Dragons to 28.6% shooting in the first half. Oswego quickly jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the opening minutes, behind a pair of threes from Devin Green and five points from Christian Simmons.
With 10:05 left in the opening half, a basket from Oneonta’s Dylan Craft cut the Laker lead to six. However, Jeremiah Sparks responded with a 3-pointer that kicked off a 9-0 run for Oswego State, and the Red Dragons wouldn’t get any closer for the rest of the night.
After a pair of buckets from Simmons in the final minutes, the Lakers took a 41-22 lead into halftime. Leone noted the team's improvement on the defensive side, after the Lakers “were getting beat at the point of attack” in the games against Cortland and Geneseo.
“We really, really ran the floor and communicated better, and we guarded the ball better,” said Leone, who also mentioned that the team’s strong shooting performance (49.3%) made things a bit easier defensively.
“Well, we made shots, so obviously it’s harder for the other team to run off a make. Our shooting percentage helped with our transition defense,” said Leone.
The pace picked up slightly in the second half, with the Red Dragons attempting to work their way back into the contest. However, a red-hot Jeremiah Sparks quickly erased any hope of an Oneonta comeback, scoring 15 points in a span of roughly six minutes early in the half.
Sparks finished the night with 20 points in total, a season-high for the sophomore forward. Leone mentioned it was nice to see the all-around contributor rewarded with an explosive offensive night.
“I’m happy he had a game where scoring was his bigger thing, because he’s done everything for us,” said Leone. “Tonight, he was a more efficient player because we were able to get him down in the block, and he’s comfortable there, he’s athletic, he can get over people, and then he’s strong enough where he can finish through contact.”
Sparks’ scoring run helped the Lakers extend the lead to 62-36 with just over 12 minutes remaining. Oswego State spread the wealth around in the remaining time, as 21 different Lakers saw the court before locking up an 86-58 win.
Sparks’ 20 points led all scorers, with the forward adding six rebounds in the victory. Simmons had 16 points, while Green added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jamal Achille had eight points and four rebounds for Oswego State.
The Lakers outscored Oneonta 42-20 in the paint, and held the Red Dragons to 33.8% shooting from the floor.
Dylan Trombley led Oneonta with 10 points, adding four rebounds in the loss. Michael Ortale Jr. had nine points, while Frankie Williams chipped in eight. Sean Nolan added four points and 10 rebounds for the Red Dragons, who are now 11-7 overall and 7-4 in the SUNYAC.
While the blowout win was a welcome response after the efforts against Cortland and Geneseo, the Lakers won’t have much time to celebrate. Oswego State hosts SUNY New Paltz (11-6, 8-3 SUNYAC) at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
Without a day of practice between the two games, Saturday sets up to be what Leone calls a “player’s day.”
“The second day of these back-to-backs, for ten years I’ve called them ‘player’s days’,” said Leone. “The guys have to come in, I’ve got to give them a Reader’s Digest version of what we’ve got to do. I try to keep it simple, three to five things, this is what we’ve got to do to win.”
Heading into Saturday, Leone noted that New Paltz has been “playing with an edge” this season.
“This’ll be a really tough game tomorrow,” Leone said. “Especially after a tough game tonight.”
