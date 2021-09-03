OSWEGO — There were 670 days between the Oswego State men’s soccer team’s most recent games, and both were extended as long as they possibly could have been.
The Lakers opened the 2021 season with a double overtime 1-1 tie against Morrisville State on Wednesday at Laker Turf Stadium.
In 2019, during the opening round of the SUNYAC championships, Oswego State and SUNY Cortland finished in penalty kicks following a second overtime. The Red Dragons won after eight rounds of PKs.
Despite the longevity of the Lakers’ contest on Wednesday, five players — defenders Caleb Munski, Zach Ward and Ryan Contreras, midfielder Kieran Gilroy, and goaltender Brian Terra — played all 110 minutes even with just a couple weeks of training sessions and preseason scrimmages.
Oswego State head coach Dan Kane said the team’s “fitness level was excellent.”
“To have the opportunity to come in and really nail our movement in the midfield was exciting. There are definitely things that we can build on,” he said. “We created enough chances but just didn’t have the final touch tonight. To give away a goal and to come back and get it right back, that showed a lot of determination from our team.”
Defenses prevailed in the first half of the contest, with the Lakers limited to just two shots on goal, one from Matthew Sturman and another from Ryan Young, both were within the opening five minutes. Oswego State recorded eight other shot attempts, but all went high or wide.
Just a minute and a half into the second frame, Morrisville’s Muhamed Sy went down with an injury after some Oswego State chances on offense. Following the ensuing corner kick from the Lakers, the Mustangs got control and Chandley Elie found Justin Klaczko, who got through a couple defenders and was all alone with Terra.
On its first and only shot on goal of the game, Morrisville had a 1-0 lead at 3:07 of the second half.
“We just didn’t turn back on as well as we should have (after the injury timeout),” Kane said. “That’s the game of soccer. You can make a mistake and give up a goal.”
Michael Gualtieri eventually got an open cross pass to Kyle Gehnrich, who tied the game 1-1 at 14:49 of the second half. It was Gehnrich’s first collegiate goal.
“Kyle, he’s such a competitor. He scores those goals all the time in practice,” Kane said. “He has that ability to make those plays.”
The Lakers had their best chance to secure the win with 17:15 left in regulation after Derek Rivera got tripped up and earned a penalty kick. Gilroy took the shot and it was blocked by Morrisville’s goaltender Cody Welkley, who dove toward the bottom right corner.
The first overtime period began with a lot of tension, as Morrisville’s Justin Flannery earned a red card just 10 seconds into the 10-minute frame for a late slide into Contreras. Flannery’s card put the Mustangs down a man for the remainder of the game.
Every time Morrisville recovered the ball, it just cleared the ball to midfield, usually captured by Munski who sent the ball right back in. The Lakers recorded five more shots on goal to end the first overtime frame.
By this point in the game, Kane was using a strong core of freshmen and sophomores for his 11 players on the field — all of who were playing in their first collegiate game since there was no 2020 season.
“I think there’s anxiousness from their coach, in me, but I don’t think they feel it,” Kane said. “They’re just excited to be out there and rip it up and get after it. … They know that they’re going to be counted on to perform.”
After yet another onslaught of offense from Oswego State, essentially never leaving its offensive half during the second overtime frame, Morrisville’s Puan Aung received a yellow card, followed by a card to the bench.
A last-second corner kick with 13 seconds left in the second overtime frame taken by Gehnrich sailed over everyone’s heads and went too far for an opportunity to win the game.
Moving forward, Kane said he wants his team to be “a little sharper” around the net to create better opportunities to score.
“We really got a lot better tonight from our training sessions and our scrimmages,” he said. “We’re just trying to get to where we need to be by conference time.”
Oswego State (0-0-1) hosts Keuka College on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the first day of the men’s soccer tournament.
“It’s unbelievable to be back out here. It was a gorgeous night at Laker Stadium with fans in the bleachers,” Kane said. “Our guys were just so pumped to play and represent Oswego State. It’s not something that we’re going to take for granted ever again.”
