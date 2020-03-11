POTSDAM — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team lost 15-5 to Clarkson University on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Weston Gray, Tim Schof, Jack Delany, Ryan Dumont and Mike Fleming each scored a goal for the Lakers (3-1). Liam Dollard and Eric Kiel provided assists. Goaltender Kevin O’Donnell chalked up 18 saves.
Oswego State hosts St. John Fisher College this Saturday at 3 p.m.
