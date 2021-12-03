OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team has the possibility to end the first half of the season with a lot of momentum — but head coach Ed Gosek said the biggest opponent the Lakers will face is themselves.
After two wins over Williams College on Saturday and Sunday — a 3-0 shutout the first game followed by a 3-1 victory in the grudge match — Gosek added the Lakers “finally saw some consistency.”
The weekend sweep came after the 6-1 loss to SUNY Geneseo a couple weeks ago.
Since it was a non-league series, the coaching staff was able to get “a lot of guys in the lineup.”
“We got some pleasant surprises out of some guys,” Gosek said. “You combine it with the fact that they had half a week off from school. All they had to focus on was hockey. … Anytime where all you have to focus on is hockey — there’s no pressure from the local fans and there’s no pressure at home — we seem to play more relaxed and a little more comfortable.”
But now with three games remaining in the semester, two of which are this weekend with a road game at SUNY Canton today and a home game Saturday vs. Morrisville State, Oswego State has the chance to gain three more crucial SUNYAC points.
When Canton came to town in October for the Lakers’ second exhibition game, Josh LeBlanc (3 goals, 1 assist) and Trent Grimshaw (1 goal, 3 assists) both had four-point nights. Despite the success, Gosek said the Canton game is a “little bit of a worry” for the staff.
“All our guys are thinking that it’s probably point night and (Canton) is not very good because of the exhibition. It was an exhibition game for them too,” he said. “They’re a better than they were then. I think we are, too. On the road, they’ve got something prove. We’re going to have to grind it out and find a way to be successful and play the right way.”
The Roos (2-2-1) haven’t played since Nov. 13 after Canton’s Thanksgiving tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Its last weekend featured two away games at Anna Maria College, with a 4-2 win on Nov. 12, followed a 1-0 loss the next day.
Jake Mayette (3 goals, 1 assist), Sam Martin (1 goal, 3 assists) and Brady Morrison (1 goal, 3 assists) lead Canton with four points. Thirteen other players have recorded at least one point, including former Oswego State forward Jesse Farabee (1 goal, 1 assist), who played two seasons with the Lakers before transferring.
Goaltender Pierce Diamond has played three games, but hasn’t seen the ice since Nov. 6. Brandon McCorriston and Filip Schlyter split the Anna Maria games. McCorriston was the goaltender in the winning game.
Diamond has a 3.25 goals against average and an .875 save percentage.
Morrisville (3-6-1, 0-5-0 SUNYAC) is coming off a 4-1 loss to SUNY Cortland Wednesday, and is still searching for its first conference win of the season. Noah Holm (assisted by James Farmer-Valente and Stevie Gerbis) was the lone goal-scorer of Wednesday’s game.
Goaltender Owen Liskiewicz allowed three goals on 47 shots.
Over the course of the season, the Mustangs have six players tied for the lead in points with four each. Jake Kaplan (4G), Eric Melson (3G, 1A), Curtis Abbott (2G, 2A), Jestin Somero (2G, 2A), Stevie Gerbis (1G, 3A) and James Boisvery (4A) all lead Morrisville.
“Can we put two consistent games together this weekend? That, for us, a lot of those questions, we’ll be sitting here before the game on Friday night or up in Canton and say, ‘OK. Which Laker team is going to come out on the ice today?’” Gosek said. “A consistent, hard-working team? Or a team that thinks they’re just going to have their way with Canton or Morrisville? You have to bring it every single night.”
Last weekend against Williams, both Shane Bull and Garrett Clegg recorded two goals, while Clegg tacked on two assists and Bull added a helper. Clegg was also named the Oswego State Male Athlete of the Week.
Travis Broughman and Jackson Arcan also found the back of the net while Broughman, Kirkby (2), Tyler Antonucci and Ryan Dickson added assists.
The Lakers notched four power-play goals over the weekend, and added an empty-net goal in the first game. The third goal in the Sunday game came at even strength.
“The (penalty kill) was 100% on the weekend. The power play was much better. Those are small steps in the right direction. Still, it’s a work in progress with all of it,” Gosek said. “Now, with Williams, both games, we’re starting to see guys play the way we had hoped and the way we need to play. Moving our feet, being aggressive, playing with some chips on our shoulder. That was good to see.”
Steven Kozikoski was the winning goaltender in both games, making a combined 50 saves.
He was named the SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week and currently boasts a 1.58 goals against average and a .940 save percentage in eight games played.
Moving forward, Gosek mentioned that the senior goaltender, “based upon his numbers and statistics,” could be considered the “go-to guy” when it comes to goaltending.
“Koz is a different breed. He just gives you consistent effort,” Gosek said. “When you have a goalie that takes it and runs with it, they’re presented with an opportunity and they take advantage of that opportunity they’re given, sometimes it doesn’t matter that the other goalies are just as good or maybe even better. If you give somebody an opportunity and they capitalize on it and they can consistently be there, then why would you change?”
Broughman (2G, 5A) and Connor Sleeth (1G, 6A) lead the Lakers with seven points each. But the team still hasn’t had someone “jump out” on the scoresheet, Gosek added. Even then, scoring has been hard to come by for Oswego State, which is averaging just 2.2 goals per game heading into the weekend, while also allowing an average of 2.2.
With several players who have tacked on points for the team, Gosek said all of the scoring “is secondary scoring” since there aren’t the one or two players “leading the charge.”
“Scoring by committee, that’s OK as long as we’re getting scoring,” he said. “We have no choice but to try to play good defense and limit our opponents’ grade A scoring opportunities to have a chance to be successful. We’ll continue with that philosophy. Hopefully somebody’s going to get hot here getting into next semester and lead us into the second part of the season.”
This weekend, again, has a dual meaning with on the ice performance and off the ice community involvement.
Off the ice on Saturday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, supporting Toys For Tots. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to the game which will be thrown onto the ice after the first Oswego State goal. All of the proceeds from the game and the stuffed animals will be donated.
“As I get older, I am more appreciative of how fortunate I was with my parents and my children have it and so forth. There’s a lot of people in this community that go without and don’t have the means to do things for their children,” Gosek said. “It’s also nice there’s an outcome that helps a lot of kids in the community and helps the parents so they feel better about their kids’ holiday experience.”
On the ice, the weekend is a momentum builder heading into the winter break before taking on Nazareth College Dec. 11.
“Our toughest opponent the rest of this semester will be ourselves. Will we self-destruct or self-inflict through undisciplined play, lack of effort or lack of energy? We believe they’re maturing as a team and starting to understand how they have to play each and every shift,” Gosek said. “Don’t think for a minute that Canton and Morrisville (are going to roll over). We’re going to get their A-plus efforts. If we don’t get a solid A performance, we’re not going to be successful.”
