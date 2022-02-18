OSWEGO — The end of the regular season is coming to a close this weekend for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
With SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State on the horizon, the Lakers have second place in the SUNYAC locked up. Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said the focus is still internal.
Oswego State has a chance to jump into first place, now that SUNY Geneseo fell to Fredonia earlier this week, but the Knights will need to lose in regulation, end in overtime or end in a tie for that possibility — and even then, the Lakers will need to sweep the weekend in western New York.
“We can’t control Geneseo. We can’t control Fredonia. We can’t control anybody else,” Gosek said. “All we want to focus on is what we have to do to be successful on Friday night then Saturday night to end the regular season.”
The Lakers are coming off a 4-0 shutout over Morrisville State last Wednesday. The first forward line of Alex DiCarlo, Travis Broughman and Connor Sleeth were responsible for all four goals. Broughman scored twice in the contest.
That trio of forwards has been playing together since Jan. 21 against SUNY Potsdam, showing some consistency — and chemistry — for the offensive side of the team. The line has accounted for 32 of the team’s 77 goals this season.
Gosek also noted the budding chemistry of Tommy Cahill, Josh LeBlanc and Mac Lewis, bringing some energy to the lineup as well.
“With the regular five-on-five play, I think a lot has clarified. But there is still some wiggle room,” Gosek said. “Those next two groups, to pick out six guys out of that, it’s a guessing game every week. … They’re making our decisions more and more difficult, which, as hard as it is, is a positive thing.”
The three defensive pairings Oswego State boasts — Ben Addison and Ryan Dickinson, Troy Robillard and Ryan Bunka, and Tristan Francis and Quinn Warmuth — have also been together for an extended period of time.
Addison and Dickinson have played together in all but three games this season (Nov. 6 at Plattsburgh State, Nov. 28 at Williams College, and Jan. 14 vs. Buffalo State). With the exception of a few games over winter break, Francis and Warmuth have been paired up since Nov. 28 at Williams. Bunka’s and Robillard’s defensive ventures have been going consistently since Jan. 21, as well.
Since Oswego State’s “margin of error” is tight, Gosek mentioned having consistency within the defensive half of the ice is a positive. The Lakers are averaging 3.5 goals per game, while allowing 2.1.
“At this point in the season, unless there’s an injury, I would think those six would stay with one another,” Gosek said. “They’re complimenting each other. They understand each other’s strengths and perceived weaknesses.
Steven Kozikoski, Gosek added, has also gotten back in his groove, especially after posting his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 13 shots against Morrisville. He currently sits with a .933 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average.
“It was a good game for him to try to get back to tracking the puck, fighting through screens and controlling the rebounds,” Gosek said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort or anything else, just sometimes you get out of sync. You need a game and some good practices to get yourself back into the groove of playing the way that he was.”
But where the consistency has fallen a bit, Gosek said, is the team’s special teams, primarily the power play. For a while during the fall semester, the Lakers went on a eight-game streak where they scored at least one power-play goal.
Since the loss to Augsburg University on Jan. 1, where Oswego State scored one man-advantage goal, the Lakers have added just one more: against Potsdam on Jan. 21.
Right now, Gosek added, it’s about finding the correct group of five players that “can compliment off each other.” He also mentioned that the power-play units need the mentality of getting more second-chance opportunities.
“It’s not always the most talented guys. It’s not the guys with the best shot or the best stick handling or the best hockey IQ,” Gosek said. “You’ve got to have a goalie that has a .935 save percentage in order to have a chance to move on. We’re getting that. We’ve got to have a power play that’s at least operating at 25%.”
Oswego State (16-5-1, 11-2-1 SUNYAC) has already beaten Fredonia (9-9-1, 7-7-0 SUNYAC) and Buffalo State (5-16-0, 3-10-0 SUNYAC) once this season.
The Lakers topped the Bengals on Jan. 14, 5-0. Bunka, Francis, Jackson Arcan, Shane Bull and Warmuth scored in the game. Kozikoski made 35 saves to post the shutout, including 16 saves in the third period alone.
In Oswego State’s 3-2 win over Fredonia on Jan. 29, the Lakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to DiCarlo, Tyler Flack and Broughman, before succumbing two Blue Devil goals late in the second period and in the third period. Kozikoski stopped 24 shots.
Gosek said it’s a “big six points” that’s on the line this weekend.
“At this time of year, it’s survive and advance. You have to survive in order to advance to get to where you want to be,” he said. “The guys have been really good with a few days off here. Their jump and energy is good. Mentally they seem crisper and they’re ready to get after it. We’ll see if it translates into a good game on Friday night.”
