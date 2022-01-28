OSWEGO — The bell curve is still growing for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
Following the pair of wins over SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said it’s getting “more and more competitive to decide on (who’s playing in) the lineup.
Eight different players recorded a goal over the weekend. Fifteen players recorded a point overall — five of which had two-point weekends.
“The guys are still raising their level of play. They’re understanding how we want them to play, and they’re playing within the team system,” Gosek said. “When they don’t, it sticks out pretty well.”
But even as the home stretch kicks off for the Lakers, starting to see league teams for a second time, Gosek mentioned the team is still mixing some lines around to find some “chemistry that clicks.”
He highlighted the weekend’s first forward line (Travis Broughman, Connor Sleeth and Alex DiCarlo) which “created a lot of grade A (chances),” as well as the second line during the Plattsburgh game (Josh LeBlanc, Conor Smart and A.J. Ryan), which gave the team “a lot of speed and energy.”
“The other two lines, there’s a handful of guys that can go in on any of those lines,” Gosek said. “We were pleased with the way everyone played, including our defensive core, which is moving pucks north and keeping it simple. It’s been very good.”
The Lakers travel to SUNY Cortland today before hosting SUNY Fredonia Saturday. It’ll be the first bout against the Blue Devils. Oswego State already topped the Red Dragons once this season in a 2-1 win at home on Nov. 12.
Sleeth (assisted by Broughman) and Troy Robillard both scored in the game. Steven Kozikoski made 21 saves in net.
Since that game, Cortland has improved to 10-8-1 (5-4-1 SUNYAC), but is currently riding a three-game losing streak. Most recently, the Red Dragons fell to both Plattsburgh and Potsdam last weekend.
Oswego State hasn’t seen Fredonia since the 2019-20 season. The Blue Devils sit with a 6-6-1 (4-4-0 SUNYAC) record.
“We look forward to the opportunity again this weekend with Cortland and Fredonia to try to continue to stay in the hunt to host the playoffs,” Gosek said. “Both teams will be another great test.
IMPROVING PENALTY KILL
Oswego State’s penalty killing units only saw the ice six times over the weekend — four times against Potsdam and twice against Plattsburgh. No power-play goals were given up, and Broughman did notch a shorthanded goal against the Bears.
Gosek said the team has been rotating different four-player combinations. He also noted that the team was doing a better job of collapsing while on the penalty kill, and keeping opposing teams to the outside.
Shane Bull and Tommy Cahill were both players that Gosek noted — bringing some energy and winning loose puck battles.
“We’re more aggressive on loose pucks,” Gosek said. “And we’ve gotten our fair share of clears.”
KOZ CONTINUES TO IMPRESS
After the two-win weekend, posting one shutout, Steven Kozikoski was named the SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week, and, in-house, earned the Oswego State Male Athlete of the Week award.
Going back to the penalty kill, Gosek mentioned a team’s best penalty killer has to be its goaltender, and Kozikoski has been “very good.”
“The mistakes that we make or the good plays that other teams make, he’s there to step up,” Gosek said.
With the streak he’s been on, posting a pair of shutouts over the last couple weekends, allowing, at most, just two goals in one game since the Nazareth College win (a 6-5 overtime win), Gosek said the coaching staff is trying “not to screw with him.”
“We try not to get Koz overthinking or underthinking or changing anything. I think he’s tracking the puck better than he has. His rebound control is good. His key is he’s not having any mental lapses,” Gosek said. “Even when he’s not getting a lot of work, he’s still focused and he’s there. That’s a sign that he’s in the zone. The zone meaning his focus and concentration level and his concentration level, obviously.”
CORTLAND CORNER
The Red Dragons are still right there in the SUNYAC standings, sitting in a tie for third place (17 points) with Plattsburgh — the team that just defeated the Red Dragons.
Cortland is on a three-game losing streak, dropping both recent league matchups to Potsdam and Plattsburgh. Its last win came against Wilkes College on Jan. 11, a 4-3 win.
Michael Sciore leads the team with 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 19 games, while Johnny Facchini has 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists) in the same time frame. Sutter Donegan (8 goals, 4 assists) and Ethan Homitz (4 goals, 8 assists) each have 12 points.
Luca Durante has played in 16 of the team’s 19 games, starting in 15 of them. He has a .937 save percentage with a 2.30 goals against average.
FREDONIA FACTS
Fredonia is just fighting to stay in the top six of the SUNYAC standings — trying to maintain home ice for at least the first-round game on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Matt Lemanski (2 goals, 8 assists) and David Sudbrink (4 goals, 6 assists) are tied for the team lead in points with 10. Ethan Kirbis (2 goals, 6 assists), Gregg Lee (4 goals, 4 assists) and Jake Blackwell (2 goals, 6 assists) round out the top five with eight points each.
Logan Dyck has played and started in 11 of the team’s games, posting a .932 save percentage and a 2.57 goals against average.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
While it seems forever away, Gosek is considering this the home stretch of the regular season, especially now that the Lakers are playing league teams for the second time — with the exception of Fredonia this weekend.
“We know it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be difficult. Now, you want to be playing your best hockey at this time of year, or at least be going in the right direction. Since January, we’re building momentum in the right direction,” Gosek said. “We’re still optimistic that we are going to continue to improve. This past weekend, there’s signs to be very optimistic in the way that the team’s going.”
