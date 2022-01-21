OSWEGO — This weekend brings yet another installment of the Oswego State and Plattsburgh State men’s hockey rivalry.
Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat called it one of the best rivalries — no matter the sport or what NCAA division it is.
There’s the Army-Navy rivalry in Division I football; the Cortland-Ithaca rivalry in Division III football with the Cortaca Jug; and even the Boston University-Boston College in multiple sports, primarily in Division I men’s hockey.
But none quite match the historic rivalry of Oswego State and Plattsburgh, one that began with bagels and tennis balls being thrown on the ice, and has since transitioned to what is “Whiteout Weekend” at the now-Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
While some might point to the tough matches between SUNY Geneseo and Oswego State, with recent success from the Knights — none of it comes close to the historical side of the Lakers and Cardinals.
“You could say that it’s us and Geneseo now, or Geneseo and whoever. Geneseo’s had three years of a good run or four years. But it’s hard to take away 19 league championships at Plattsburgh,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “That’s not discrediting Geneseo. We have a rivalry with them. But it’s not a historic rivalry where your alumni are coming out of the woodwork to talk to you.”
Before the Cardinals even hit the ice, Oswego State hosts SUNY Potsdam today. The Bears (1-13-0, 0-8-0 SUNYAC) are looking for their first league win, and first win since Dec. 4 against St. Michael’s College.
The last time Oswego State and Potsdam squared off was in Potsdam, where the Lakers won their first game of the season on Nov. 5, 2-1.
Even though Potsdam is at the bottom of the SUNYAC, Gosek said the Bears have “enough talented guys and they can get good goaltending.” They had tight games with Geneseo, Brockport State, SUNY Cortland and even Hobart College most recently.
The Bears’ leading scorer is Robert Clerc — a former Oswego State forward who transferred to Potsdam during his freshman year — with seven points (two goals, five assists), followed by Josh Bifolchi (3G, 1A), Justin Geary (2G, 2A) and Thomas Terranova (2G, 2A) all with four points.
Connor Green and Michael Paglucca have split a majority of the games in net. Paglucca has played in seven games, while starting in six. He’s posted an .880 save percentage on top of a 3.30 goals against average. Green has six games under his belt, starting in five of them, with an .884 save percentage and a 4.91 goals against average.
“Why do upsets happen? You look past (the opponent). You don’t respect them. You don’t think they’re good,” he said. “They’d like nothing more than to upset us at home. … At least on paper, they play to the level of their opponents.”
The marquee matchup, however, comes Saturday, with Plattsburgh State. As of press time, the Cardinals sit in fifth in the SUNYAC standings with a 9-5-3 (5-2-1 SUNYAC) record, just a few points behind second-place Oswego State (17 points).
Bennett Stockdale (10G, 8A) and Joey Mancuso (9G, 9A) lead the Cardinals with 18 points each. Mitchell Hale (4G, 11A) has 15 points.
Rounding out the top three in points include a tie between Carson Gallagher (6G, 7A), Thomas Maia (6G, 7A) and Jacob Modry (3G, 10A) who all have thirteen points.
Anthony Del Tufo has played in 15 games, starting in 14 of them, in net for Plattsburgh State. He has a 2.91 goals against average on top of an .893 save percentage with one shutout.
“Everybody tightens it up defensively in the playoffs or in critical games,” Gosek said. “This weekend will be no different. Both Plattsburgh and Potsdam will play strong defensively. We’ll have to work and earn everything that we get.”
There weren’t many other games scheduled, but the Lakers have only played three games since the start of the new year.
Oswego State has won two of the three, with a 3-2 win against SUNY Canton, and a 5-0 win vs. Buffalo State last Friday.
The loss came to No. 4 Augsburg University on Jan. 1, 2-1.
“In two of the three, I thought we played to our potential: Augsburg and Buffalo State. Canton, ironically, it’s a win, but I don’t think there was any positive takeaway from that other than we found a way to get a W,” he said. “I think this weekend will be a huge tell-tale sign depending on — and it might not be the outcomes — how we play. If we play the way that we’ve shown in two out our last three games, I like our chances. If we don’t, then it’s going to be a work-in-progress here on out.”
MORE DEFENSE
Oswego State is allowing an average of 2.1 goals per game, while forcing 3.2. With the success the Lakers have seen in some closer matchups — like the last game against Potsdam — a lot of it comes down to goaltending with Steven Kozkikoski. He boasts a .939 save percentage and a 1.73 goals against average. Kozikoski also has two shutouts.
“Our goaltending with Koz is coming around,” Gosek said.
But this team, specifically the defensemen, have a different mindset. While the defensive zone is a priority for them, the stereotypical idea of “defense wins championships” might be dwindling away.
“I don’t want to stay those days are gone. Defense does wins championships,” Gosek said. “But you have to have scoring to go along with it.”
A NEW FAMILIAR FACE
It’s the second Whiteout game against Plattsburgh that Gosek won’t see legendary coach — and close friend — Bob Emery across the rink on the opposing bench. Steve Moffat is in his third year at the helm of the Cardinals.
Gosek added that he’s missed the talks with Emery leading up to the matchup, and he will miss, “having somebody yelling constantly” across the ice.
“At this point, there’s only one Bob Emery,” Gosek said. “So, yeah, I miss him.”
Moffat isn’t new the rivalry, however. Not only is he a long-time assistant at Plattsburgh, but he was also a player from 1994-1998. Gosek said he remembered coaching against Moffat while he was playing; Gosek was just an assistant still.
“I’m happy for him. I have a soft spot for anybody that pays their dues and is given the opportunity. Obviously, that was my situation,” Gosek said. “There’s so many variables with it nowadays with injuries and COVID and the transfer portal and all the rest of that stuff. You love to see those guys get the opportunity.”
