OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team hosted its annual Herb Hammond Golf Tournament at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oswego on Saturday.
Fifty-five golfers participated in the tournament and signed up for different contests on the course, such as “beat the pro” on a par-three, a putting contest and a chipping contest. Participants included coaches, alumni of the team and community members that support the program.
“We are blessed to have such a supportive following and after well over a year of being apart, it was a real joy to be back together,” men’s hockey assistant coach Jon Whitelaw said. “Everyone is very excited for the upcoming season and I think it only motiviates our players and staff to be the best we can be. We can’t wait.”
Howard Page was the first-ever winner for the putting competition, winning $5,000 from sponsor Premier Living Suites. He sank a 10-, 30- and 50-foot putt to win the prize.
“We are very fortunate to have had PSL sponsor the putting contest,” Whitelaw said. “It was absolutely amazing to see (Howard win) and a great way to cap off the day.”
