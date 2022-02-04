OSWEGO — It’s been harped on a lot before, but this Oswego State men’s hockey team is a little different than what has been seen before.
Primarily, the Lakers have been posting smaller margins of victory with several one-goal games under their belt. Oswego State currently sits at 3.4 goals per game, while allowing 2.1.
There’s also been additional growth from this team, especially this past week, with mental toughness in its wins against SUNY Cortland Friday and SUNY Fredonia Saturday.
“It has helped to distinguish who we are. What do we stand for? How do we play? What is our culture? How are we going to be successful?” head coach Ed Gosek said. “That grittiness of playing each shift out and the importance of it, because we’ve had so many tight games and there’s no margin for error, has helped shape us to who we are.”
Oswego State is coming off back-to-back wins, pushing its win streak to six games. Travis Broughman recorded four goals and an assist over the weekend, including a hat trick against Cortland. Alex DiCarlo had four points (two goals, two assists). Rounding out the weekend scoring were Tommy Cahill — his first collegiate goal — Garrett Clegg and Tyler Flack.
Steven Kozikoski played in both games, making a combined 51 saves for two wins.
While the team’s top four point-getters are at a point-per-game or nearly there, Gosek added the team’s scoring has still been “by committee.”
“Do we really have a dominant go-to guy that other teams key in on to shut down? I guess you could say Broughman or DiCarlo, but it’s not like they have some gaudy numbers,” Gosek said. “It’s a team mentality as far as offense. ... Our key down the stretch is not going to be scoring buckets of goals. Our key to success is going to be penalty killing and our discipline so we’re not putting teams on the power play, and our defensive zone play.”
As the regular season continues to wind down — just five games left before the SUNYAC championships come around — it’s yet another tough weekend for Oswego State, which is ranked No. 13 in the U.S. College Hockey Online Division III men’s hockey national polls.
The Lakers (14-4-1, 9-1-1 SUNYAC) host Brockport State Friday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena before traveling to the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena Saturday to take on No. 2 SUNY Geneseo. Depending on the results for both teams on Friday, it will be a battle for first place in the SUNYAC.
“Everybody talks about Geneseo, but the reality is that Brockport’s got a very good team. We want to take care of business,” Gosek said. “The reality is, we get through Brockport one way or another, when the game’s over, we have to face Geneseo — the No. 2 team in the country.”
The Lakers have already faced the Golden Eagles and Knights once this season. Oswego State beat Brockport 2-1 on Nov. 19 on the road. Both goals were power-play goals, scored by Trent Grimshaw and Rocco Andreacchi. Kozikoski made 30 saves.
“You look at Brockport, they could be anywhere from first place to sixth place. As could we, as could Geneseo, as could Plattsburgh and as could Cortland,” Gosek said. “It’s still at the point where you’ve got to play your best hockey at this time of year.”
That following night, Geneseo won 6-1 in Oswego over the Lakers, with the Knights scoring four goals in the first period. The lone Oswego State goal was on the power play from DiCarlo. Kozikoski made three saves in 13 minutes of action before being replaced by Eric Green, who made just eight stops in 46 minutes of play.
“We’ll have to have our A game to have a chance at all of being successful. I’d be curious to see where we’re at now and how we play compared to earlier in the year,” Gosek said. “We had chances against them earlier in the year and we didn’t finish. They got out, stomped on us early and we were back on our heels.”
FIRST LINE SUCCESS
After a few games with the first-line trio of Broughman, DiCarlo and Connor Sleeth, that line has appeared to be the most prominent, especially following this past weekend.
The top three point-getters on this team? That’s right: Broughman (24 points in 19 games), DiCarlo (18 points in 19 games) and Sleeth (18 points in 19 games). Gosek mentioned that the trio of players has been getting a bulk of the “grade A” scoring opportunities.
“From that standpoint, I’d say, if we’re going to get consistent scoring out of a line, it’s going to be those three,” Gosek said. “Right now, I’m not saying Broughman or DiCarlo couldn’t be an All-American, but you don’t have that guy that every shift he goes out and has a grade A scoring chance. I think they’re getting there and it’s the right time of year to have those guys playing their best hockey.”
SENIOR NIGHT
The Lakers’ final home game today, against Brockport, will also serve as Senior Night. Broughman, Kozikoski, Tyler Antonucci, Ryan Bunka, Mac Lewis and Josh LeBlanc will all be honored after the game.
Outside of Broughman, Antonucci has two points in 12 games played; Bunka has tallied four points in 18 games; Lewis has recorded three points in 14 games; and LeBlanc has six points in 19 games.
Kozikoski — who Gosek referred to as “the biggest surprise” from that recruiting class — has played in 16 games (starting in 14 of them) with a .937 save percentage and a 1.74 goals against average, putting him as a top goaltender in all of Division III.
“The group that has survived the Laker culture … the reality is, the one’s that have made it, we’re proud of them,” Gosek said. “(Koz) came in as a third string goalie. Underdeveloped and young age-wise out of a league that I don’t know if we’ve ever had another player out of the NA3HL and has developed into a top goalie in the country and is the backbone of our team.”
SPEAKING OF KOZ
Kozikoski, as Gosek mentioned, has been the “backbone” of the team. With the tight contests on the scoreboard, Kozikoski has stood tall, taking charge of the crease.
His current goals against average puts him seventh in the country, and his save percentage is eighth. He’s also tied for first with three shutouts on the season.
Gosek said to be successful at the end of the season, come SUNYAC championships and potentially the NCAA tournament, you need “not good goaltending. Great goaltending.”
“We try not to put that pressure on him, but that’s the reality. If you’re going to go anywhere in the playoffs, you’ve got to have great goaltending,” Gosek said. “Your goalie, come playoff time, has to be your best player. Your team, you need to be playing your best hockey and your best players need to be your best players in the playoffs. Right now, with five games to go, these are playoff games.”
BROCKPORT BREAKDOWN
The Golden Eagles (13-6-1, 6-4-1 SUNYAC) sit in fourth in the league standings. But with how many games are left, first through sixth place are all still up for grabs. At this point, the top six for the playoffs seem solidified.
Brockport’s offense looks a little similar to Oswego State at face value: 3.9 goals per game, and 2.0 goals allowed per game.
But the Golden Eagles have a graduate student defenseman, Ryan Romeo, who leads the team with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists). Andrew Harley (27 points in 20 games), Connor Galloway (23 points in 19 games) and Jacob King (22 points in 19 games) also are all at a point per game.
Nolan Egbert has played in 16 of Brockport’s games (starting in 15) with a 1.88 goals against average and a .932 save percentage — potentially creating a strong goaltender duel.
“(Saturday is) only at stake depending on how Friday goes,” Gosek said.
GENESEO GANDER
Is there much that needs to be said about the No. 2 team in the nation? Geneseo (17-1-1, 9-0-1 SUNYAC) is still steadily holding on to first place — and Saturday’s contest, depending on how Friday goes for both teams as said before, could be the difference maker.
Geneseo is averaging 4.89 goals per game, allowing just 1.5. The Knights have had four shutouts this season. Their only blunders this year? A 2-2 tie against Cortland in November, and a 4-3 loss on Dec. 11 to Elmira College.
Geneseo has five players at a point per game pace or better: Peter Morgan (32 points in 19 games), Dan Bosio (21 points in 19 games), Tyson Gilmour (20 points in 19 games), Brendan Miller (19 points in 19 games) and Justin Cmunt (18 points in 18 games).
Cmunt, Morgan and Bosio are all tied for the team-lead in goals (14).
Junior goaltender Matt Petizian (16 games played, 15 started) has a 1.36 goals against average and a .942 save percentage.
“They were ready to go and we weren’t. It’s not some hope and prayer game,” Gosek said. “We have to play extremely well, get solid goaltending and be opportunistic to have a chance.”
