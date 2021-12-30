OSWEGO — No classes, just hockey.
That’s at least what the Oswego State men’s hockey team is saying for the next few weeks as it kicks off the second half of the 2021-22 season.
And it’s a good time to focus on hockey with the Clarion/Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic coming up this weekend at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
SUNY Canton, Skidmore College and No. 4 Augsburg University are the other three invited teams this year. The Lakers will take on the Auggies in the Saturday matchup (7 p.m.), while Canton and Skidmore will battle at 4 p.m.
The Sunday slate is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. No matter who wins or loses, Oswego State will play in the 4 p.m. game the second day.
Oswego State has only played Augsburg once in program history. The tilt came in 2009 — coincidentally during the then-Pathfinder Bank Oswego State Hockey Classic — and the Lakers won 5-2.
Andrew Mather scored twice, as well as Garren Reisweber, Matt Whitehead and Mark Lozzi. Goaltender Tim Potter made 26 saves.
Augsburg currently sits at No. 4 in the nation with a 9-1-0 (5-1-0 MIAC) record. The Auggies had a game scheduled Wednesday — an exhibition against the U-18 U.S. National Team Development Program — and today against No. 1 Adrian College.
“When we invited them, they were having a good year. We didn’t know it would continue on again to this year as far as how strong they are,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “They love coming out here and they love the challenge. They’ve got the meat grinder tour: the U.S. training team (Wednesday), Adrian (today), and then our tournament over the weekend. Give them credit. It’s not easy, along with the travel. Brave people.”
Gosek mentioned that Augsburg plays what the coaching staff calls a “mid-west style” of hockey — similar to what the Lakers have seen over the years with Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and St. Norbert’s.
Austin Martinsen leads Augsburg with 12 points in 10 games (three goals, nine assists), followed by Gavin Holland’s 11 points (eight goals, three assists). Rounding out the top three is Fritz Belisle with eight points (four goals, four assists).
Jack Robbel, the starting goaltender for the Auggies, has played in eight games this season and started in six. He boasts a 1.58 goals against average with a .931 save percentage. He’s also recorded a shutout.
Augsburg is averaging 3.5 goals per game, while allowing 1.2 per game. It has a power play success rate of 18.4%. The Auggies have killed 94.9% of their penalties — allowing just two goals while down a player.
“They’re strong, they’re big, they’re physical. They can skate. They’re not going to beat you with stick-handling,” he said. “They’re going to beat you by overpowering you and finishing every check.”
Oswego State enters the weekend on a five-game win streak. After starting the season with two losses, the Lakers have gone on an 8-1-1 run — including a 6-5 overtime win to finish out the semester.
The lone loss came against SUNY Geneseo in November, when the Knights won 6-1. Gosek added that at face value, the game “looks like a pretty good whooping.” But looking back on it. Geneseo was “opportunistic” and capitalized on several mistakes the Lakers made, he said.
“We weren’t great against Nazareth, but we found a way to win an ugly one. We look at that as a positive,” Gosek said. “But we started 0-2, and we’re 8-1-1 in our last 10. If you look at it from that standpoint, if you can keep that type of pace up second semester, you’re going to be in good shape to host a playoff game. That’s always our goal each and every year, to host in the playoffs.”
As Oswego State enters the second half of the season, Gosek said there are a few players that have “gotten better each and every week,” especially on the defensive end of the ice. Gosek highlighted Tristan Francis, Liam Haslam and Ben Addison for their improvements.
But now that more players are finding their grooves, the depth of scoring is an added bonus — especially with players like Tyler Flack, who recorded nine points in his last three games, as well as Connor Sleeth who has nine points on the season.
Plus, with veteran players such as Alex DiCarlo and Travis Broughman — who both lead the team with 13 points each — the team’s offense has been clicking as of late.
“I know we’ve talked about, at some point, as coaches, we have to be prepared for that to level off and plateau out,” Gosek said. “Even this week, I would say we are still on, not as steep of a trajectory and improvement, but it’s still going up, which is a positive.”
INJURY UPDATE
Goaltender Steven Kozikoski, after going down with a separated shoulder at the end of the game against Nazareth College, should be back and playing this weekend, Gosek said.
The senior goaltender has played in 10 games this season, starting eight of them, with a 1.90 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. If he’s back in the crease against Augsburg, it could be a good goaltender duel.
“Koz is working through it,” Gosek said. “Hopefully he’ll be good to go Saturday night.”
A THING TO WATCH FOR
Special teams could make a huge difference in Saturday’s game against Augsburg. As mentioned earlier, the Auggies have a power play that’s clipping at 18.4% — nothing entirely to write home about. That’s around the average of all opposition that Oswego State has faced up to this season (16.4%).
But Augsburg’s penalty kill and Oswego State’s power play will be interesting to see. The Auggies have killed all but two of their power plays (94.9% success rate), while the Lakers’ power play — which has scored at least one goal while on the man-advantage for seven consecutive games — is top five in all of Division III at 33.3%.
