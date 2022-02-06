GENESEO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek was happy with the team’s performance in the second and third period in its loss to SUNY Geneseo Saturday at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena.
But it was the first period where the Lakers fell in a hole, allowing three goals in the opening frame, ultimately falling 4-2 against the No. 2 team in all of Division III.
Geneseo forced some turnovers during the first period, two of which led to the Knights’ first pair of goals. A turnover on the wall in the Lakers’ defensive zone allowed Trent DeNuccio to feed the puck to Greg Koutsomitis, who got a low shot past Steven Kozikoski with 6:06 left in the period.
Then another turnover below the goal line went from Bryan Zurowski to Tommy Winn at the top of the circle for a one-timer that snuck over the shoulder of Kozikoski underneath the crossbar at 18:11 of the opening period.
The Knights tacked on one more with just seconds left in the period after Dan Bosio took a shot from long range that hit Kozikoski but dribbled past him for a 3-0 lead.
“We didn’t play well in the first period. … The one from outside the blue line at the end of the period, that’s a killer,” Gosek said. “We still have not played three periods against (Geneseo).”
Alex Wilkins added a short-handed goal at 13:38 of the second period which rounded out the Knights’ scoring. He blocked a shot, picked up the puck and skated past Ryan Dickinson for a breakaway, deking around Kozikoski to score.
“The (shorthanded goal), that’s just as painful. That was self-inflicted. Quite frankly, the first two goals were self-inflicted. They finished, but they didn’t make great plays,” Gosek said. “Against good teams, whether it’s Geneseo, Plattsburgh, Brockport or Cortland, they’re going to take advantage of it. You have to minimize those mistakes.”
After using some momentum on a power play, Rocco Andreacchi scored as Koutsomitis — who went off at 14:15 for hooking — exited the penalty box. Andreacchi’s shot came from the top of the circle that got past goaltender Matt Petizian at 14:18.
The Lakers added one more goal in the third period at 2:41 after Tommy Cahill took a shot that got deflected wide. Following a weird bounce that couldn’t be handled completely by Petizian, a Geneseo defender accidentally poked the puck into the net, cutting the lead to 4-2 for the Knights.
Oswego State had several chances as the third period dwindled down, as well, managing to pull Kozikoski for the extra skater in the last minute and a half of the contest, but Geneseo’s defense proved to be too much, blocking several shots, as well.
“We stayed true to ourselves as far as not taking ourselves out of the game and competed right to the final buzzer. … Effort was good. Attitudes were very good. Execution has got to be better,” Gosek said. “I still think we’re on an uphill trajectory. I don’t think we’ve plateaued. I don’t think we’ve played our best hockey yet.”
Kozikoski made 34 saves in net for the Lakers, including stopping all 11 shots he faced in the regulation frame.
“Koz made some very good saves in the second and into the third when we needed him to,” Gosek said. “The third one’s a killer, quite frankly. Even with that, if it doesn’t go in, you’re still down by a goal.”
Oswego State (15-5-1, 10-2-1 SUNYAC) has a quicker turnaround than normal before its next game. The Lakers travel to Morrisville State Wednesday (7-11-2, 2-9-0 SUNYAC).
The Mustangs are coming off a 1-1 tie against SUNY Canton Friday.
Gosek added there will be quick practices on Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday’s contest, but the team “has to be prepared to play” after seeing some upsets in the league recently.
“We don’t want to just go (to Morrisville) and go through the motions. Upsets happen,” he said. “We want to build momentum.”
