OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey returned to the ice for the first time since March 7, 2020, in an exhibition game against Utica College Saturday.
The Lakers fell to the Pioneers 6-4, after Utica recorded four power play goals.
Four players recorded goals for Oswego State for its first game back in over 500 days.
Utica opened the scoring with a Mattias Dal Monte goal at 5:57 of the first period, assisted by Khristian Acosta and Mic Curran.
Oswego State’s Shane Bull, in his first game as a Laker, quickly responded at 6:11 to tie the game 1-1. Connor Sleeth and Ben Addison added assists.
Buster Larsson recorded the team’s first power play goal at 7:27 of the first period, with assists going to Justin Allen and Regen Cavanagh.
Alex DiCarlo tied the game with 16:50 left in the second frame, assisted by Jackson Arcan and Tyler Flack.
Jared Nash gave Oswego State a 3-2 lead in his first game at Oswego State. A.J. Ryan assisted the goal.
Utica scored the next four goals with John Moncovich (assisted by Jayson Dobay) at 14:47 of the second, Dante Zapata (assisted by Curran and Moncovich) at 15:18 of the second, Acosta (assisted by Josh Kagan and Curran) at 16:23 of the second period, and Zapata (assisted by Curren and Moncovich) at 7:26 of the third all scoring for the Pioneers.
Travis Broughman scored the final goal of the game with 4:58 left in the game on an unassisted goal, bringing the final score to 6-4.
Oswego State went 0-3 on the power play, while Utica went 4-8.
The Lakers used all three of their goaltenders, which each one playing one period. Steven Kozikoski played the opening period, allowing two goals on three shots. Eric Green started the second frame, allowing three goals on six shots. Richie Parent played the final frame, allowing just one goal on 11 shots.
