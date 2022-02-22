BUFFALO — Eric Green recorded his first collegiate shutout to close out the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s regular season with a 3-0 win over Buffalo State Saturday.
Head coach Ed Gosek said the team “played well” against the Bengals, and thought the game was pretty similar to the loss against SUNY Fredonia Friday — but this time, the Lakers took and lead and held on.
The Lakers maintained a good amount of possession in their offensive zone, throwing a total of 38 shots on net.
“I thought we played a good possession game in the offensive zone. I thought we high-cycled the puck well,” Gosek said. “Teams that pack it in, like Fredonia and Buffalo State, they make it difficult to get into the paint. I thought we had some good movement up top which opened up some lanes for us to get pucks through.”
Oswego State also capitalized twice on the power play late in the game, expanding the lead.
“Things opened up late. You talk about discipline and how it can affect you going either way, but I thought it was good to maintain our composure,” Gosek said. “Then you’re able to get some power-play goals due to their frustration. … We stayed the course and fought through it.”
The Lakers opened up the scoring at 9:32 of the opening frame. Alex DiCarlo chipped the puck up to Travis Broughman through the neutral zone. Broughman snuck through a couple Buffalo State defenders before getting the puck around the outstretched leg of goaltender Connor Minch.
After a quiet second period and a primarily silent third period, the Lakers finally tacked on two more goals toward the end of the game. Buffalo State’s Tyler Vanuden was called for slashing at 18:03 of the third period.
Before play began, the Bengals also got a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct after some yelling at the officials.
Oswego State, on a five-on-three power play, scored with 43 seconds left in the game after a slap shot from DiCarlo found its way through traffic for a 2-0 lead.
Kerry Kruzel was given a 10-minute misconduct immediately following the goal, and then Jared Figueroa was called for cross-checking at 19:48, putting the Lakers back at five-on-three.
Jackson Arcan took a shot that rang off the post, and the puck stopped right in front of the crease. Rocco Andreacchi picked up the loose puck, tapping it into the back of the net past a diving Minch, rounding out the 3-0 score with 6.1 seconds left.
Even though the line of Josh LeBlanc, A.J. Ryan and Mac Lewis didn’t hit the scoresheet, Gosek mentioned — with their offensive presence and ability to forecheck — that the trio was “arguably … the best line at both ends.”
“They didn’t score but they created a lot of opportunities,” Gosek said. “They had a lot of heavy shifts. I think they led us with zone time in the offensive zone.”
Green stopped all 20 shots he faced.
“I thought Green maintained his composure. I thought he tracked the puck well,” Gosek said. “Most importantly, he made some timely saves. We had a couple breakdowns where they could’ve tied it up and got momentum, but he kept them off the board. I’m happy for him.”
Oswego State (17-6-1, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) finishes the regular season as the second seed in the SUNYAC, earning it a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Lakers don’t play again until March 2 against an opponent that’s to be determined.
The game will be at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena, though.
“We’ll utilize our time and practices the best we can. … The rest for some guys, with nagging injuries even though it was only a two-game weekend, it comes at a good time,” he said. “In general, on the season, with the amount of new guys we had this year, 21 new players, they’ve been an enjoyable group to work with. As much as they’ve improved on the ice, the relationships and the tightness of this team, they are a band of brothers. They play hard for one another. They want to keep it going.”
