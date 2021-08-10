OSWEGO — Nearly a year and a half since the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s last game, the coaching staff announced on social media the six new players that the team is adding to its lineup for the upcoming season.
Five of the new players are transferring in from an NCAA Division I program, while the other will be a first-year college hockey player.
Ben Addison
Ben Addison comes to Oswego State after spending three seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Wellington Dukes. He served as a captain during the 2020-21 season. The defenseman recorded 45 points in 90 games for the Dukes.
Addison hails from Uxbridge, Ontario.
Troy Robillard
The first of five transfers announced for Oswego State, Troy Robillard, spent two seasons at Division I University of Alaska-Anchorage (UAA), recording two points in 24 games. Before joining the Seawolves, Robillard played junior hockey for the Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League, and spent four full seasons there. The 6-foot-3 defenseman recorded 46 points in 163 games in Coquitlam, and served as captain during the 2018-19 season.
Robillard is also a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia.
Jared Nash
Jared Nash joins the Lakers after three seasons at UAA. The forward recorded 11 points in 51 games with the Seawolves.
Originally from Stratford, Ontario, Nash spent a few seasons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, one tier below the OJHL, with the Stratford Cullitons, where he served as captain during the 2015-16 season. He spent three seasons there (86 points in 90 games) before heading to the BCHL with the Penticton Vees. In two seasons with the Vees, Nash had 41 points in 113 games.
Garrett Clegg
Another transfer from a Division I school, Garrett Clegg, comes from Robert Morris University (RMU), near Pittsburgh. With the Colonials, he had seven points in 37 games.
Before RMU, Clegg spent two full seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He had 103 points in 115 games.
Clegg is a St. Albert, Alberta, native and is listed as a right-winger.
Quinn Warmuth
Continuing to add size the blue line, Quinn Warmuth, standing at 6-foot-4, joins Oswego State after a season and a half with RMU. The defenseman had one point in 21 games.
Warmuth played for five different teams in 3.5 seasons in the North American Hockey League. The Olmstead Falls, Ohio, native had stints with the Amarillo Bulls, Coulee Region Chill, Maryland Black Bears, Minot Minotauros and Johnstown Tomahawks before joining RMU in January 2020.
In his 194 NAHL games, he recorded 63 points
Ryan Dickinson
Ryan Dickinson is transferring from Ohio State University after playing 14 games with the Buckeyes last season. He recorded just one point, an assist.
The 6-foot-3 defenseman is a Brighton, Michigan, native. He also spent four seasons in the NAHL, playing with the Topeka Roadrunners, Brookings Blizzard and Shreveport Mudbugs. He two seasons with the Mudbugs, and was an assistant captain during the second season. In 192 games in the NAHL, he recorded 60 points.
