OSWEGO — The winter sports schedules for Oswego State athletics are slowly coming to fruition, and the men’s basketball team has released its schedule for the 2021-22 season.
Following a canceled 2019-20 campaign, the Lakers’ last game was an 82-67 loss to Brockport State in the SUNYAC tournament championship. Oswego State finished the season with a 19-8 (12-6 SUNYAC) record.
Oswego State begins its season with the annual Max Ziel Men’s Basketball Tournament. In the first round of the tournament, the Lakers host Elmira College. The other two teams in the tournament were not listed on the Oswego State athletics’ website.
The Lakers have four more consecutive home games stretching into the beginning of December, including a couple conference games. Clarkson University (Nov. 16) and Nazareth College (Nov. 23) come to town for a couple non-league Tuesday matchups.
SUNYAC play begins on Nov. 30 for Oswego State when it takes on SUNY Cortland, followed by another conference game against Buffalo State on Dec. 3.
Oswego State quickly hits the road with a game at Brockport State on Dec. 4, followed by another road game at SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 11.
To close out 2021, the Lakers will take part in the St. John Fisher Tournament, taking on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the first round on Dec. 29. Assuming St. John Fisher College is also in the tournament, the fourth team is team is unknown. The second game of the tournament is on Dec. 30.
St. Lawrence University travels to the Max Ziel Gymnasium on Jan. 3 to kick off 2022. The Lakers have three conference road games against Buffalo State (Jan. 11), Plattsburgh State (Jan. 14) and SUNY Potsdam (Jan. 15).
Oswego State hosts SUNY Geneseo on Jan. 18, while Cortland hosts the Lakers on Jan. 22. The second game of the series against Geneseo is on Jan. 25.
The Lakers have four back-to-back home games against conference opponents, with SUNY Oneonta coming to the Max Ziel Gymnasium on Jan. 28, followed by SUNY New Paltz (Jan. 29), Potsdam (Feb. 4) and Plattsburgh (Feb. 5).
New Paltz and Oneonta will host Oswego State on Feb. 11 and 12. Then the Lakers close out the regular season at the Max Ziel Gymnasium with home games against Brockport and Fredonia.
The SUNYAC tournament begins on the Feb. 22 with the first round, while the NCAA tournament begins on March 4 and 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.