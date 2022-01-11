OSWEGO — In the middle of basketball season, having a week off can feel like an eternity. Especially when you aren’t quite sure when the time off will end.
Head coach Jason Leone and the Oswego State men’s basketball team went 7 days between games, only to see a planned contest against Buffalo State on Monday wiped out due to inclement weather. However, Leone said the past two years have taught him and the team to “be ready to pivot.”
“You’ve got to be flexible and you’ve got to be able to handle things, whether it’s with COVID or the weather,” said Leone. “Obviously the last two years have taught us, if anything, that skill.”
The postponement only delays the contest by a day, as the game was rescheduled for today. Oswego, 10-1 overall and 4-0 in SUNYAC play, will end the week by traveling north for a Thursday battle with Potsdam, before squaring off with Plattsburgh on Friday.
Potsdam (4-4 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will pose an interesting challenge to the Lakers in Thursday’s contest. The Bears are led by 6’7” junior Tyrese Baptiste, who is averaging 21.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game this season.
Leone referred to Baptiste as “arguably the best center in the league,” and also pointed out the strength of sophomore guard Colton Huestis.
“Potsdam is typically a very athletic team,” said Leone. “They like to get up into you and pressure the ball, similar to Brockport.”
While Friday’s opponent has struggled heavily this season, the Lakers aren’t about to underestimate their foes. Plattsburgh holds a record of just 1-9, but Leone said Oswego will see a “really good team” on Friday night.
“They took some lumps a couple years ago, playing a lot of freshman,” Leone said. “Those guys are sophomores now, a couple years older, and I’m expecting them to be a really good team.”
The Lakers’ last game was played on Jan. 4, with junior guard Devin Green scoring 20 points to guide Oswego to a 74-60 win over St. Lawrence. Since then, the team has used their time off to add some new strategies offensively.
Well, most of their time.
“We had a couple days off of practice that were unexpected, because we were waiting on some COVID tests to come back,” said Leone. “We had Friday and Saturday off, we practiced last night, and then we’ll practice (Monday) afternoon.”
Oswego did manage enough court time to make several adjustments on the offensive side of the ball, however. Leone said the team expects to be challenged with more zone defense as the season continues.
“My gut feeling, without knowing for sure, I think a lot of teams are going to start playing zone because of how athletic we are on the perimeter,” said Leone. “And we’re a little undersized inside.”
The Lakers’ head coach also mentioned that the team needed to “hit the reboot button” defensively after their last two games, with Leone saying he hasn’t “really liked the way we’ve played defensively the last three halves.”
Despite having to make numerous adjustments, Oswego still sits near the top of the SUNYAC. The Lakers’ 4-0 record in SUNYAC play trails only Geneseo (5-0). Leone said the team’s depth has been one of the largest factors in their success this season. The Lakers currently have ten players averaging at least ten minutes per game, with six players averaging at least 8 points per game on offense.
“I think unselfishness is really important,” said Leone. “We’ve got 13 guys on our team that are good enough to play in the games. … We have guys that aren’t getting into games for us that we think are going to be really good players. Managing all that is an important part of winning.”
Oswego State begins their North Country road trip on Thursday, Jan. 13, traveling to face Potsdam. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
