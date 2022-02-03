OSWEGO — As another weekend of SUNYAC play approaches, the Oswego State men’s basketball team is emphasizing “humility and process,” with head coach Jason Leone saying that is “the theme for this week.”
“Focus on those things. I think it’s really important that we stay humble, realize this is college basketball, anything can happen,” Leone said. “We’re only going to be a product of how consistent our habits are every day.”
The Lakers enter the weekend 18-1 overall, and 12-0 in SUNYAC competition.
The team is on a 15-game winning streak, with their last (and only) loss coming Nov. 23 to Nazareth College.
The team is coming off a pair of dominant wins over SUNY Oneonta and SUNY New Paltz at home last weekend. Leone said the Lakers’ play was encouraging after a Jan. 25 win over SUNY Geneseo that Leone said wasn’t the team’s “very best effort, particularly on defense.”
“We had some very meaningful conversations with the team collectively, individually, about kind of getting back to our core values,” said Leone. “My message to the team is that, you can see how well we can play when we focus on the reasons that we got there.”
For Leone, those core values start on the defensive end. The head coach said that the Lakers’ strong defense led to their offensive success this past weekend.
“We provided an incredible amount of resistance on the defensive end, and then that gave us opportunities to get out in the open floor and see the ball go in on our end,” Leone said.
Oswego State kicks off the weekend by hosting SUNY Potsdam (9-7, 7-4 SUNYAC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season, with the Lakers winning 76-58 on Jan. 13.
Leone said the Lakers will need to prepare for Bears forward Tyrese Baptiste.
The 6’7” junior is averaging 16.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game entering the weekend.
“With Potsdam, being able to effectively game plan against Baptiste is a huge part of the game,” said Leone. “They’re a big, physical team.”
The Lakers will also try to use their depth as an advantage, with Leone saying the team will aim to push the tempo on Friday.
“We want to get the pace going into a situation that creates as many possessions as possible in the game, so we can kind of utilize our depth,” Leone said. Oswego State then hosts Plattsburgh State (2-16, 1-10 SUNYAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Lakers cruised past the Cardinals, 109-70, on Jan. 14. The Lakers had five players in double figures in the win, with two more players adding nine points.
With an unbeaten conference record, Leone acknowledged that the Lakers will get “everybody’s best shot” as SUNYAC play continues. And while the team built momentum with the big wins last weekend, he also noted “momentum doesn’t just happen.”
“That’s something that you work at. It comes from your preparation,” Leone said. “That was a big weekend because it was a defining, teachable moment for our team, just to kind of reiterate to them that this is why we’ve been as successful as we have this year.
“There’s no magic elixir, so to speak. ... The rest of the way, that’s our focus.”
