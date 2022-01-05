OSWEGO — The Oswego men’s basketball team finished its nonconference schedule with a 74-60 win over St. Lawrence University at home on Monday. Devin Green recorded 20 points, guiding the Lakers to their seventh consecutive win.
While Oswego head coach Jason Leone acknowledged his team struggled defensively at times, he said still being able to win while struggling in certain aspects of the game is “really encouraging.”
“One of the things I told the guys is, you’ve got to be able to win games in different ways,” Leone said. “We’ve shown we can win games where it’s more of an offensive battle, and then we’ve obviously shown most of the time that we can win with our defense.”
Entering the night, Leone was focused on the opposing defense, adding that St. Lawrence’s zone provides a challenge for the Lakers.
“The zone is obviously a big part of the preparation,” he said. “Because that’s exclusively what they do on defense, they’re really good at it. They have good length on the perimeter, and they have guys in the back that can really bother shots near the rim.”
The teams traded baskets in the opening minutes, with the Saints jumping out to an 8-7 lead. Junior guard Kaleb Cook led the charge for the Lakers offensively, scoring the team’s first seven points.
“He was really aggressive,” Leone said. “He was ready to go, ready to shoot. When you’re shot-ready, you make shots.”
Green’s first basket gave the Lakers a 9-8 lead less than five minutes in, and Oswego wouldn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the night.
St. Lawrence, led by their dynamic duo of Will Engelhardt and Trent Adamson, was able to keep things close for much of the first half. After a basket from junior Trey Syroka cut the lead to 22-18, Oswego responded with a 9-1 run, powered by 3-pointers from Jeremiah Sparks and Brendan Mulson.
Green led the charge into halftime, adding five more points as the Lakers took a 38-26 lead into the break. Leone said that he was happy with the way his team shot in the first half.
“It always helps when you make threes against a zone,” he said. “We did that, and one of the things we worked on this week was when we got stops on defense, we had to try to beat the zone down the floor and play in the open floor. … I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Oswego kept the shots flying early in the second half, and back-to-back threes from Green, followed by another from Sparks, pushed the Lakers’ lead to 51-31 with 16 minutes remaining.
Leone had praise for Green, a junior transfer from Genesee Community College.
“He’s just totally in control, controlled the game,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a great shooter, but he just is a really, really poised individual on both ends of the court. He’s been a great addition to our program.”
But the Saints had a major response. A 3-point play from Adamson, and a three from Engelhardt, helped St. Lawrence jump-start an 11-0 run, cutting the lead to 51-42 with 11 minutes remaining.
“I just told them, we weren’t playing well enough defensively,” Leone said he told his team during the ensuing timeout. “I just thought we got out of sorts there.”
But Oswego State didn’t panic, and the ever-poised Green responded with a three, pushing the lead back into double digits, where it remained the rest of the night.
The Lakers cruised the rest of the way, leading by as many as 20 points in the final minutes before sealing a 74-60 win at the final buzzer. Leone echoed his earlier sentiment, saying the win was an encouraging sign despite his team’s defensive lapses.
“You’re going to have nights where you don’t play as well on a certain end, and that’s when you’ve got to rely on winning other facets of the game,” he said. “I thought we did that, so I’m happy.”
Green led the charge with 20 points on top of eight rebounds, and a season-high six assists for the Lakers. The junior also recorded five steals, and shot 4-7 from the three-point line. Kaleb Cook added 16 points on 7-13 shooting, while Julien Crittendon and Jeremiah Sparks each recorded 11 points.
The balanced scoring is an example of the Lakers’ depth, something Leone noted after the win.
“This is the deepest team I’ve had,” he said. “And we’re still missing two starters. There’s 13 guys that deserve to play in the games right now. … My staff has done an incredible job recruiting. The program is in a good spot right now.”
Trent Adamson led all scorers with 21 points in the loss for St. Lawrence, adding six rebounds and three assists. Will Engelhardt had 20 points for the Saints, shooting 4-6 from the 3-point line. The duo combined for 41 of the Saints’ 60 points.
Oswego State moves to 10-1 on the season with the win. The Lakers will have a long layoff, with their next game coming Jan. 11 on the road against Buffalo State.
Leone said the team will use the time off to “just work a bit.”
“This will be our last stretch of consecutive practices for the rest of the season,” said Leone. “We’ll probably add some things offensively. … have a little refresher course on our defensive stuff.”
“With this group, it’s more important to keep things simple, and just make sure we find different types of motivation for them, because they’re a very competitive group,” Leone continued. “The more you challenge them, it seems to make them a little bit better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.