MARIETTA, Ohio — The Marietta College men’s basketball team used a late run to pull ahead, holding on to defeat Oswego State 89-81 on Friday and end the Lakers’ remarkable season in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Oswego State finishes the season with a record of 27-3, a program record for wins. The Sweet 16 berth also matches the furthest tournament trip in program history.
Despite the loss, Laker head coach Jason Leone said “there’s nothing to be angry or upset about.”
“We set history here,” said Leone, also emphasizing the closeness of his squad. “Part of this journey, yeah, we’re trying to win a national championship, but it’s also about the camaraderie and the team atmosphere that you form over the course of five, six months. These guys worked really hard. ... I think it’s important to focus on all the great things we did there.”
The game was tightly contested throughout the first half, with the Lakers able to hold the lead for the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Ahkee Anderson got Oswego State started early, opening the scoring with a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. Jeremiah Sparks then found a rhythm, finishing at the rim and hitting a 3-pointer to give the Lakers an 8-2 lead five minutes in.
The Pioneers and their high-powered offense kept things tight early on, with senior guard Jason Ellis leading the way. Ellis scored Marietta’s opening basket, then hit a pair of jumpers to cut the Laker lead to 12-10 with 12:32 left in the half.
Buckets from Julien Crittendon, Jamal Achille, and Christian Simmons kept Oswego State ahead, and a three from Devin Green gave the Lakers a 21-17 lead just over 11 minutes in.
But the Pioneers responded with a run that put them in front, capped off by a three from senior guard Lukas Isaly to give Marietta a 33-27 lead with 4:28 left in the half.
Oswego State head coach Jason Leone said the Lakers “played well defensively” in the opening minutes of the game, but quickly found themselves in foul trouble.
“We had four fouls in the first four-minute segment before the first media timeout,” said Leone. “That put us at a disadvantage with the way we wanted to play defensively. … We put them on the foul line 33 times overall for the game. It’s really hard to win a game, let alone on the road, doing that.”
Despite being held without a basket for a stretch of over three minutes late in the half, the Lakers kept within striking distance, and a 3-pointer from Sparks cut Marietta’s lead to 40-36 with 37 seconds left before halftime.
Isaly responded, however, hitting a three of his own while fading away with five seconds left, sending the Pioneers into the half with a 43-36 lead.
Even with the late bucket, Leone was optimistic at the half, noting that Marietta shot 64% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.
“I said, ‘Look, let’s keep this thing in perspective here,’” Leone said he told the Lakers at the break. “We played our worst defensive half of the year, had some foul trouble. We had a lot of things going against us, and we’re only down (seven points). This is well within reach.”
Right on cue, the Lakers came flying out of the gates in the second half, outscoring Marietta 20-4 over the first 6:35 of game time. Green opened the half with a 3-pointer, then finished at the basket to cut the Pioneer lead to two.
Brendan Mulson finished at the rim just over a minute later, tying the game at 45 apiece. After a free throw from Tim Kreeger, Simmons finished inside to give Oswego State a 47-46 lead, their first advantage in roughly 11:30 of game time.
The Lakers kept coming, with buckets from Sparks, Mulson, and Simmons punctuated by an Anderson three, stretching the Lakers’ lead to 56-47 with 13:26 remaining. Leone said the big run was kick-started by Oswego State’s defensive effort in the early portion of the second half.
“We strung some stops together,” said Leone. “Obviously when we get stops, we’re able to get out in transition and run. That’s something that we had trouble doing (in the first half), because we couldn’t stop them.”
But Marietta and their fast-paced offense had a response, immediately following up Anderson’s three with a 12-2 run after a timeout. Six points from Ellis and a pair of buckets by Sahmi Willoughby put Marietta up one, 59-58, with 8:05 to play.
Leone said the Lakers “just did not play well for that next stretch” following the timeout.
“I think that was our opportunity, where we needed to at least hold serve there,” said Leone. “(Marietta) played like you’d think an experienced group would play. … That was maybe our worst segment of the game.”
The momentum kept swinging, however, as Green responded with a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 61-59.
The two teams continued to trade momentum over the following minutes, with the Pioneers scoring six unanswered, powered by a Kreeger three-point play, to take a 65-61 lead with 5:23 left.
But a flagrant foul on Willoughby gave the Lakers two shots and the ball following a missed free throw by Kreeger, and Oswego State took advantage.
Achille knocked down both free throws, and Green buried another three on the ensuing possession, giving the Lakers a 66-65 lead with 5:07 to play.
Marietta, however, had one last run left in them, and it proved to be the difference. Isaly immediately responded with a three of his own, putting the Pioneers back up two.
Kreeger drew a foul and hit both free throws, extending the lead to four, and Mason Lydic cleaned up on the offensive glass after a Laker turnover to give the Pioneers a 72-66 lead with 3:47 left.
After another defensive stop, a layup from Kreeger stretched Marietta’s lead to eight, and an emphatic dunk from Willoughby made it a 10-point game with 2:23 remaining.
“We were right there, and again, they hit us with another gut punch,” Leone said of the late run. “It was just too much for us to overcome.”
Oswego State hung around, forcing a steal with its press to cut the lead to six with 1:45 left, but the Pioneers had no trouble knocking down their free throws in the final two minutes, holding on for an 89-81 victory.
Green had 22 points to lead Oswego State in the loss. Sparks had 19 points, while Anderson added 12 points and six assists. Achille had eight points and seven rebounds, while Crittendon, Simmons, and Mulson each scored six points.
Ellis led all scorers with 28 points for Marietta. Kreeger and Isaly each had 17 points, with Willoughby adding 11 points.
Despite the Lakers’ season coming to an end, Leone said he encouraged the team to “walk out of here with a smile on your face.”
“I encouraged the guys to enjoy the rest of the trip. … Enjoy each other’s company in the hotel, be reflective,” said Leone. “27-3 is an unbelievable record, and there’s no shame in losing to that team.”
The Lakers won a program-record 27 games this season, earning the program’s third Sweet 16 appearance under Leone. The accomplishments came in what the Lakers’ head coach referred to as a “unique” year, after last season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“There were so many uncertainties going into this year, both with our roster and with our talent level, and obviously what kind of preparation the guys were able to do, given COVID restrictions last year,” Leone said. “The way we played, and the way we picked up steam, and the cohesion we built was an accomplishment in and of itself.”
Leone also noted the dominance that Oswego State flashed throughout the year, saying “this team had an ability to really dominate its opponents unlike any other team that I have been around.”
“It’s a tribute to the level of play that we achieved all year,” said Leone. “It truly was a memorable year. Obviously, getting back to the Sweet 16 was tremendous. … This team really created a legacy for itself that will live on for quite some time.”
